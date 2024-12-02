Musa Drammeh making up for lost time at Hearts after the snub that left him unable to sleep at night

Gambian striker opens up on his tough start at Tynecastle

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musa Drammeh believes his Hearts career is ready to catch fire after his devastation at being left out of the squad for Conference League matches.

The Spanish-born Gambian forward, 22, joined the Edinburgh side on a three-year contract in the summer from Sevilla, where he had been playing in their B team. However, he was not deemed ready for immediate involvement by previous Jambos boss Steven Naismith and was not registered with UEFA as part of the club’s 22-man squad for Conference League group-stage matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s just where he sits within the squad at the moment,” said Naismith in September. “He hasn’t had a lot of first-team football.”

Drammeh said: “The day Naismith told me this, I didn’t sleep. That was so bad. They sent me a message saying I was not going to be in the squad but I’m going to have more game time (in domestic games). He told me I had to understand Scottish football.

“They explained to me that I came from a lower division in Spain, so I needed time to get used to Scottish football. But I think the Musa of four months ago and now is not too different. I don’t know if I played three months ago if I would have helped score these goals, but I think if you are a footballer, you think you are ready for that.

“It’s been a tough time for me because I haven’t played, I didn’t make the squads, and for someone who’s 22 and comes from Spain to be here alone, that’s difficult.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts striker Musa Drammeh celebrates as his header deflects off Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin and into the net to make it 1-1. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

Drammeh made only one substitute appearance under Naismith but has featured in each of the last three league games for Neil Critchley.

The forward scored his first goal from the bench in the 4-1 defeat by Celtic and then marked his first start against Aberdeen on Sunday by seeing his glancing header helped into the net by visiting defender Nicky Devlin to earn a 1-1 draw.

Drammeh feels things are now moving in the right direction for him.

“The last few games have been worth it, worth it very much,” he said. “For me, I’m 100 per cent secure, I’m going to be good here. The manager told me I had been good for the last month because I was training well, that’s why he gave me the chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He always talks to me in training when I’m not in the squad. He always explains to me why. That’s what I want. Someone explains to me why I’m not in the squad or why I’m not playing. He tells me, your moment is going to arrive. Keep training, keep training. I keep training and my chance has arrived.