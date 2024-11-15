'Misinterpreted' - Kenneth Vargas moves to clarify Hearts exit comments following fan backlash

Costa Rican vows to give ‘heart and soul’ to Jambos

Hearts forward Kenneth Vargas has attempted to appease supporters by releasing a statement distancing himself from claims he is eager to leave Tynecastle.

The Costa Rica forward gave an interview earlier this week in Spanish while on international duty, which was subsequently translated to English.

It was reported on Thursday that Vargas, who is contracted to Hearts until 2029, had said: “I would like to go somewhere else where I can have a better place and compete more. I don’t want my words to be misinterpreted, but I want more friction, to play against better-level players.

“There’s a possibility that I could leave in January, it does not depend on me, there is a clause, if a team comes and pays, I am the one who has the final say, but these things are not in my hands. The clause is there. I have no problem negotiating.

“I still have a while left, until 2029, but from what I have been told there are clubs interested, there is a possibility that I could leave.”

Kenneth Vargas has clarified his Hearts exit comments. | SNS Group

Given that Vargas has scored only two goals in 19 appearances this season, his apparent criticism of the standard of Scottish football and the implication that he was keen to leave Hearts did not go down well with supporters.

Following the backlash, the 22-year-old issued a statement on Instagram on Friday.

“To the fans, team-mates, and the entire Hearts family, I want to take a moment to address some recent reports in the media that have misinterpreted my words and taken them out of context,” it read.

“I’d like to set the record straight: like any professional football player, I dream of playing in one of the top five leagues in the world. Achieving that dream, however, is a journey that requires immense time, dedication, and relentless effort.

“I am fully aware that I am still young and have so much to learn, both on and off the pitch. Every day, I am committed to improving myself and growing into the best version of the athlete I aspire to be. I am incredibly fortunate and grateful for the support I receive from Hearts and our passionate fans. This club is more than just a team to me – it’s my home.

“I am determined to give my heart and soul to this club, honouring the trust and opportunity they have given me. The support I feel from my team-mates, the coaching staff, and the community fuels my motivation to push harder and contribute to our collective success.