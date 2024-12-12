Jambos soundly beaten in Denmark - now they must defeat Petrocub

After a blistering start to life in the Europa Conference League, Hearts now have one dart left to hit bullseye and reach the knockout stages of this competition.

Victories over Dinamo Minsk and Omonoia have been replaced by defeats at the hands of Heidenheim, Cercle Brugge and FC Copenhagen following this 2-0 reversal in the Danish capital. Hearts will have no complaints, soundly beaten by their hosts.

Whispers of finishing in the top eight of Europe’s third-tier tournament are long gone. Now it’s about getting a positive result against little-known Petrocub of Moldova back at Tynecastle next Thursday. A win will almost certainly be required to finish in the top 24 of the league phase, with 23rd and poachers beneath them. Unlike their past three matches at this level, they will be favourites - especially as Petrocub cannot progress. Failing to capitalise on their early groundwork would leave the sourest of taste in maroon mouths.

Kevin Diks scored Copenhagen's all-important second goal against Hearts. | SNS Group

Head coach Neil Critchley and his players endured a bitter evening at the Parken Stadium. They were unable to land a blow on top seeds Copenhagen, who were vastly improved on their performances against Kilmarnock back in the summer and ought to have won by more. Veteran Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon was the chief reason why they didn’t.

Twenty-one years on from keeping his first-ever Hearts clean sheet against Bordeaux in the UEFA Cup, the 41-year-old was in impressive form in Denmark. He made three gasp-inducing saves to keep Hearts within striking distance of their hosts.

Unfortunately for Hearts, they did not have a Mark de Vries-like figure in their ranks, just as they did in 2003 at the Stade Chaban-Delmas when beating the French giants 1-0. The closest they came to scoring was on the hour-mark - but it was via a Copenhagen player, defender Pantelis Hatzidiakos heading a corner kick on to the top of his own crossbar. Forward players Lawrence Shankland, Kenneth Vargas and Alan Forrest were kept in check. None of them had a shot on target.

Their striking woes have been a feature of Hearts’ seasons but as we hit December, injuries at the other end of the pitch are now becoming a concern. Midfielder Beni Baningime was already out due to a knee problem, but there are significant issues to address in defence after Frankie Kent pulled up hurt on his return from a thigh strain on 35 minutes. He was carried off by Hearts medics and looks set for a prolonged spell out.

His fellow defender Stephen Kingsley is sidelined for months with a torn hamstring and centre-half Craig Halkett has a back issue. Daniel Oyegoke switched from right-back to centre-half and Adam Forrester came on to fill the void. The twist for the visit of Petrocub is that teenager Forrester is now suspended, booked in the second half against Copenhagen.

Frankie Kent had to come off injured against Copenhagen. | SNS Group

Hearts were largely unable to take the pressure off their defence. Copenhagen’s attacking players, inspired by former Celtic playmaker Mohamed Elyounoussi, were constantly probing an looking for chances. Tricky Brazilian winger Robert was a menace down the left. Teenage striker Amin Chiakha worked the visiting backline hard, with experienced international duo Thomas Delaney and Victor Claesson dictating play.

While players such as the ever-tenacious Cammy Devlin snapped into tackles and led the resistance early on, it became increasingly difficult for Hearts to hold out. The first half almost exclusively took place in their half, with Gordon looking smart to stop an Chiakha effort with his foot, while left-back James Penrice made a goal-saving intervention, firing a clearance on to his own bar with Elyounoussi certain to pounce.

Hearts did not start the second half well and that was ultimately their undoing. Copenhagen’s marauding right-back Kevin Diks burst into space on 48 minutes and fed Elyounoussi and while his shot was brilliantly saved, the rebound fell to Chiakha and he netted from close range, with the goal checked by VAR for offside.

Smelling blood, Copenhagen went for the kill, but Gordon made two outstanding interventions within a minute, denying Delaney with his foot from a close-range header and then beating away a Chiakha effort.

Craig Gordon made some excellent saves but was pinged by VAR for a penalty. | SNS Group

Gordon’s luck was out, though, on 78 minutes when he collided with Chiakha in the penalty box. Referee Andrea Colombo was summoned to the VAR monitor and he pointed to the spot. Diks - an expert from 12 yards - sent the keeper the wrong way. It appeared a harsh call, given that Gordon had touched the ball before he made contact with the Algerian.