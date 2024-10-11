Major twist in Hearts managerial hunt as 'preferred candidate' talks stall

Jambos had identified Norwegian as one of their preferred candidates

Hearts have hit an impasse with experienced Norwegian Per Mathias Hogmo over becoming the Jambos’ new head coach.

Hogmo was identified by the Hearts board as one of their preferred candidates after whittling down their shortlist earlier in the week, but after intense discussions over the past 48 hours, the Tynecastle side and the 64-year-old Scandinavian have been unable to agree a deal.

Former Norway and Urawa Red Dragons boss Hogmo is understood to have multiple options as he seeks a return to the dugout. For their part, the Hearts hierarchy - led up by chief executive Andrew McKinlay - will now resume talks with other options.

Talks between Per Mathias Hogmo and Hearts have stalled | Getty Images

Ex-Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is also on Hearts’ radar, with the Jambos using data from Brighton owner Tony Bloom’s Jamestown Analytics database to identify a replacement for Steven Naismith, who was sacked last month. The successful candidate is expected to come away from Scottish football.