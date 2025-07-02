Lawrence Shankland Hearts future 'decided' amid shock U-turn on contract offer

Striker reaches agreement on his Tynecastle future

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lawrence Shankland is set to remain with Hearts after agreeing to sign a new contract.

That is according to a shock report which claims that the striker has turned down big money offers from abroad to commit his future to the Tynecastle club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shankland appeared to be on his way out of Hearts after head coach Derek McInnes, speaking only yesterday, admitted that attempts to re-sign the 29-year-old following the expiry of his contract had proved challenging.

Lawrence Shankland has reportedly agreed to sign a new contract with Hearts. | SNS Group

A move to the English Championship or Saudi Arabai had been mooted, but according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, an agreement between Hearts and the player has now been reached that will allow the Scotland international to extend his stay on Gorgie.

Romano posted on X: "Understand Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland has agreed to re-sign at the club. Decision made as he’s rejecting big money from abroad to stay at Hearts, as player and his camp worked hard to make it happen."

The apparent U-turn from Shankland will delight McInnes, who refused to close the door on retaining the man who scored 68 goals across the past three seasons at Hearts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking from the club's pre-season training base in Spain on Tuesday, McInnes said: "I've left it with the club, really. The fact he's not with us would suggest that it's been challenging to get the outcome that we want.

““I think I’ve made it clear that Lawrence is a boy I want to work with. As a manager, you set out your targets and you want to work with the players you want to work with. I’m well used to in my career not getting everything that I want, but I would love to have the opportunity for Lawrence to be with us this season. And while we still have a chance, we’ll hang on to that.