Shankland and Clark ready to play part against Spurs in friendly clash

Scotland duo Zander Clark and Lawrence Shankland will make their return to club football on Wednesday night when Hearts take on Tottenham Hotspur in a pre-season friendly.

Goalkeeper Clark and striker Shankland were part of Steve Clarke's 26-man squad for the European Championships and were afforded a two-week holiday at the end of June once Scotland's involvement came to an end. However, both are key players for Jambos head coach Steven Naismith, who revealed both will play a part against Spurs.

"They'll be involved on Wednesday and then they'll follow the first-team schedule from now on," said Naismith. "I've not spoken to them about Scotland at all. It was more about their holidays and if they enjoyed their time off, how do they feel personally.

"There will be disappointment, without a doubt, with the way the campaign went. But there's then a lot to look forward to with us this season, being in Europe, the challenge of bettering what we did last season. They seem to be back to their normal ways in training."

Hearts fans could also get a first glimpse of new signing Gerald Taylor. The Costa Rican right-back flew immediately to Scotland following Los Ticos' elimination from the Copa America to complete his loan deal from Deportivo Saprissa and is in the squad. However, his international colleague and forward Kenneth Vargas will not be available.

"He'll be back at the end of the week," explained Naismith on Vargas. "It's just all down to when their last game was. We believe that the players who have been away need time to rest more than fitness. I'm not going to compromise on that. He'll be ready for the first game of the season, and hopefully he starts like he finished last season."

Left-back James Penrice continues to be absent as they manage his return to full fitness from hip surgery. "It'll be a week or two before he's back involved in games but that is to make sure he's robust enough," said Naismith. "He's had a stop-start time for the past year and we don't want to risk it for short-term gain. But he's looking really sharp. It's us holding him back."

Hearts have told defenders Nathaniel Atkinson and Toby Sibbick that they will not be part of the first-team picture this season and that they are free to leave. Naismith revealed the Jambos have fielded enquiries for both players.