Hearts whittle down next manager list as 64y/o and ex-Gerrard assistant mooted as candidates
Hearts are moving closer to appointing a new head coach, with the Tynecastle club’s board of directors whittling down their shortlist to a handful of preferred candidates.
The capital club - who are currently bottom of the Premiership and without a win domestically all season - sacked Steven Naismith last month following a poor run of results.
Liam Fox has taken temporary charge, guiding the Jambos to a Conference League win against Dinamo Minsk, a league draw against Ross County and a narrow defeat by Aberdeen, but the former Dundee United boss is not in the frame to take over on a permanent basis.
Hearts hope to have their new man installed for their next match against St Mirren on October 19 and the Tynecastle hierarchy, led up by chief executive Andrew McKinlay, are set to make an appointment in the coming days.
It is understood that Hearts have now landed upon a couple of leading contenders for the role, with The Scottish Sun reporting that Neil Critchley and Per Mathias Hogmo are two men in the frame. Hearts have been given access to Jamestown Analytics to help unearth their next head coach, with the database owner Tony Bloom set to finalise a significant partnership with the club.
As a result of the tie-up with Brighton supremo Bloom, Hearts are not expected to entertain candidates from Scotland, with the net cast far and wide.
Critchley, 45, and Hogmo, 64, are both currently out of work. Englishman Critchley was most recently at Blackpool and was also part of Steven Gerrard’s coaching staff at Aston Villa, while experienced Norwegian Hogmo’s last club was Urawa Red Dragons in the Japan.
