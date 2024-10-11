Hearts whittle down next manager list as 64y/o and ex-Gerrard assistant mooted as candidates

Englishman and Norwegian linked to role as Gorgie chief whittle down list

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts are moving closer to appointing a new head coach, with the Tynecastle club’s board of directors whittling down their shortlist to a handful of preferred candidates.

The capital club - who are currently bottom of the Premiership and without a win domestically all season - sacked Steven Naismith last month following a poor run of results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Fox has taken temporary charge, guiding the Jambos to a Conference League win against Dinamo Minsk, a league draw against Ross County and a narrow defeat by Aberdeen, but the former Dundee United boss is not in the frame to take over on a permanent basis.

Hearts hope to have their new man installed for their next match against St Mirren on October 19 and the Tynecastle hierarchy, led up by chief executive Andrew McKinlay, are set to make an appointment in the coming days.

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay. | SNS Group

It is understood that Hearts have now landed upon a couple of leading contenders for the role, with The Scottish Sun reporting that Neil Critchley and Per Mathias Hogmo are two men in the frame. Hearts have been given access to Jamestown Analytics to help unearth their next head coach, with the database owner Tony Bloom set to finalise a significant partnership with the club.

As a result of the tie-up with Brighton supremo Bloom, Hearts are not expected to entertain candidates from Scotland, with the net cast far and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad