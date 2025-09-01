Hearts transfer news: Exits on cards, 11 and out, Islam Chesnokov - what to expect on deadline day

Hearts transfer news latest ahead of window closing on Monday night

Hearts are likely to see more activity at the exit door rather than the entrance on transfer deadline day.

The Jambos, who sit joint-top of the league after an excellent start to the Premiership campaign, made their 11th signing of the summer window on Sunday when experienced German goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow penned a two-year deal at Tynecastle.

Stuart Findlay, Christian Borchgrevink, Oisin McEntee, Tomas Magnussen, Sabah Kerjota, Pierre Kabore, Alexandros Kyziridis and Claudio Braga have all been brought in with the help of Jamestown Analytics, while Elton Kabangu’s loan from last season has been made permanent.

They also broke their transfer record on Friday when Brazilian midfielder Ageu was bought for a seven-figure fee from Portuguese outfit Santa Clara.

Head coach Derek McInnes admitted in the wake of defeating Livingston 2-1 on Saturday that he would like to bring one more player in and with Schwolow signed to add more competition to the goalkeeping department, Hearts now appear set on their incomings unless there are any late developments.

The job now for McInnes and the recruitment team is to trim the Hearts squad, with the manager admitting earlier in the window that attempts will be made to move players on.

Hearts transfers could be made

Given the large volume of senior players at Gorgie, McInnes has been required to leave some completely out of his matchday squads. Against Livingston, midfielders Calem Nieuwenhof and Sander Kartum were not stripped and the Jambos would be willing to listen to offers for some of their fringe men.

Wide forwards Musa Drammeh and Kenneth Vargas have not featured under McInnes this term and after the arrivals of winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Sabah Kerjota and Pierre Kabore, they appear to have a limited future at Hearts.

“If players who are not playing regularly have options, then it might be something they would look at,” McInnes said after the win over Livingston to the Evening News. “And I think one or two might have options before Monday.”

Hearts have also agreed a pre-contract deal with Kazakh winger Islam Chesnokov, although his current club FC Tobol do not want to sell him before their league concludes at the end of the year.

Right-back Adam Forrester could be loaned back to St Johnstone as part of a co-operation agreement with the Saints. He moved to Perth earlier in August, only to be recalled when first-choice in that department Borchgrevink suffered a muscle strain.