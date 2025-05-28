The Premier Sports Cup has thrown up some intriguing ties - especially if you’re a Hearts fan.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’re just 10 days on from the end of the Scottish Premiership season and preparations have already started for the 2025/26 campaign.

The draw for the group stage of the Premier Sports Cup has been confirmed, with all 40 qualifying sides from the SPFL, Lowland and Highland Leagues divided between eight groups. Scheduled to begin in mid-July, there are already a number of eye-popping ties lined up for this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts, who did not take part in the group stage last year due to their participation in European competition, have perhaps been handed the most intriguing clash after being handed a date with second tier outfit Dunfermline Athletic, who are now of course managed by ex-Hibs manager Neil Lennon.

Drawn in Group E, new head coach Derek McInnes’ first competitive fixtures will also see him take on Hamilton, Stirling Albion and Dumbarton after his arrival from Kilmarnock. The man who replaced him Rugby Park, Stuart Kettlewell, has been drawn against newly promoted sides Livingston and East Fife, alongside Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers.

St Mirren, who narrowly missed out on European qualification, have been drawn in Group D and will face a clash with newly promoted Arbroath in one of the games of the round, alongside ties with Scott Brown’s Ayr United, Annan Athletic and Forfar Athletic.

Last season’s semi-finalists Motherwell have been drawn against Greenock Morton, Stenhousemuir, Peterhead and Clyde. Managerless Dundee will face a fascinating clash against Championship side Airdrieonians, who recently survived relegation to the third tier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group phase is not regionalised this season following a change to the format back in 2022. The 40 teams were split into five seeding pots based on final league placings in season 2024/25. One club from each pot was drawn into each group. Eight group winners and the three best-placed runners-up progress to the last 16 on the weekend of 16/17 August.

Dundee United, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibs have all dodged the group stage this year due to their participation in European competition.

Neil Lennon and Derek McInnes will clash once again after Hearts were drawn against Dunfermline Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup. | SNS Group

Premier Sports Cup fixture dates

The first group stage fixtures are set to begin on the weekend of July 12/13. The rest of the section fixtures follow on 15/16 July, 19/20 July, 22/23 July and 26/27 July. The full fixture list will be announced in due course along with which matches are selected for TV coverage.

Once the group stages have been played, the competition moves into a knockout format and begins with the quarter-finals on the weekend of September 20/21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The semi-finals are then scheduled for the weekend of November 1/2 before the final is set take place at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Sunday 14 December 15 2024.

Premier Sports Cup Group Draw

Group A

Falkirk, Queen’s Park, Cove Rangers, Spartans, Brechin City

Group B

Ross County, Partick Thistle, Queen of the South, Edinburgh City, Stranraer

Group C

Dundee, Airdrieonians, Alloa Athletic, Montrose, Bonnyrigg Rose

Group D

St Mirren, Arbroath, Ayr United, Annan Athletic, Forfar Athletic

Group E

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts, Dunfermline Athletic, Hamilton, Dumbarton, Stirling Albion

Group F

St Johnstone, Raith Rovers, Inverness, Elgin City, East Kilbride

Group G

Motherwell, Greenock Morton, Stenhousemuir, Peterhead, Clyde

Group H