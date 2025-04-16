Hearts tie down two big players for future on long-term contracts

By Anthony Brown

Press Association

Published 16th Apr 2025, 18:05 BST
Critchley pleased to get longer-term contracts for Wilson and Forrester

Neil Critchley believes the experiences James Wilson and Adam Forrester have had in Hearts’ first team this season will help them enjoy “a big future” after the two academy graduates signed new contracts with the Tynecastle club.

Striker Wilson, 18, has pledged his future to the Jambos until 2027, with potential for further extensions, after scoring six goals across 27 appearances this term and becoming Scotland’s youngest ever full international when he made his debut against Greece last month.

Right-back Forrester, 20, has signed a deal until 2028 after making 28 appearances this term since making his debut last September. Both players are expected to play prominent roles in this weekend’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen at Hampden.

James Wilson and Adam Forrester have agreed new deals at Hearts.
James Wilson and Adam Forrester have agreed new deals at Hearts. | SNS Group

“They have both contributed massively to the first team in their debut seasons and with more important games to come, we’re confident that their attitude towards learning and their desire to improve means that they have a big future at the club,” head coach Critchley told Hearts’ official website.

“It’s important to remember that neither are the finished article yet. They are young players who will continue to develop and the experiences they’ve encountered this season will be invaluable to their growth as first-team players.

“We’re very proud to see two Hearts academy graduates rewarded with fully merited new contracts and great deal of credit goes to our academy staff.

“We look forward to watching them pull on the maroon shirt in the months and years ahead.”

