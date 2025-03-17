Hearts team-mate hails 'exceptional talent' who can become Scotland regular 'for years to come'

24-year age gap between Scotland call-ups

Winging their way to the Scotland camp on Monday morning as Hearts representatives are a 42-year-old and an 18-year-old.

The Jambos provide manager Steve Clarke with his oldest and youngest members of the group that will try to take down Greece in the Nations League relegation play-offs this week, starting in Piraeus on Thursday and then back at Hampden on Sunday.

While Gordon is set to start as Scotland's No 1, Wilson will do well to force his way on to the pitch. Nevertheless, the teenager will surely benefit from just being around the camp.

Both players signed off on club duty by helping Hearts back into the top six in the Premiership in a 2-0 win over Ross County and now their attentions turn to Scotland.

Hearts' James Wilson (L) with Craig Gordon after scoring a late equaliser against Hibs in October. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"Yes, a big couple of games coming up and they're going to be tough," said Gordon. "Greece are a good team, so it's a big challenge for us to try and get through that one, to try and stay in Group A, which would be a fantastic result from where we were just a few games ago to get ourselves in the position to get into the play-off."

Gordon plans to take Wilson under his wing and show him the ropes at international level and has backed him to deal with the elevation in scenery.

"He's been great for us and I think his attributes all suit very well to what the national team are looking to do and how we set up and how we look to play the game," continued Gordon. "I can totally see why he's been promoted into that level already. I think he's an all-round forward.

"I think he can do a little bit of everything. He obviously still needs to improve, but the signs so far are very good. I think he's an exceptional talent and this is the next step for him.

"He'll go in there, he'll look to try and learn from the people around him and I think it's a great exposure for him to be at that level and see what the other players do. He'll be looking at this as a massive learning curve going into this camp and try and pick up what he can to improve his game.

"He's a very intelligent boy. He always speaks about what he's trying to do, how he tries to finish things, what's the goalkeeper thinking in different situations. He's always asking questions and wanting to learn. I think that will definitely hold him in good stead going into this camp and as his career progresses as well, he's really trying to learn and be as good as he can be.

"I'll pass on what I can. I don't think he needs too much help to be honest. He's on the right track. He's very level-headed. He knows what he needs to do and how to go about trying to improve himself.