Hearts take major step towards next manager appointment - and what happens next

Hearts have taken a major step towards appointing a new head coach after making a formal approach to Kilmarnock for permission to speak to Derek McInnes.

The former St Johnstone, Bristol City and Aberdeen manager appears destined for Tynecastle after three and a half years in Ayrshire with talks expected to progress in the coming days.

McInnes’ contract at Rugby Park, which runs until 2027, is understood to contain a six-figure minimum release clause which Hearts are willing to meet in order to secure his services ahead of the close season.

Hearts caretaker boss Liam Fox has been preparing the side to host St Johnstone on Wednesday before, ironically, the William Hill Premiership campaign finishes away to Kilmarnock on Saturday with uncertainty over which dugout McInnes will appear in.

The 53-year-old led Killie to the Championship title and then back into European football and they secured their top flight safety on Saturday.

Speaking on Sunday, McInnes said on Sky Sports: “I’m hearing that there may be contact between the clubs, but there’s been nothing official yet from my point of view.”

Hearts have gone for a proven manager in Scottish football after the short-lived tenure of Neil Critchley, who replaced Steven Naismith in October. Critchley became the second head coach to be sacked by the Hearts board this season after his team failed to make the top six and then suffered a home defeat against Dundee to raise the prospect of a relegation battle. They have since won twice under the caretaker charge of Liam Fox to move up to seventh in the table but appear keen to get their new manager in place ahead of the close season.

McInnes produced consistently as Aberdeen manager, qualifying for Europe in all seven full seasons in charge and winning the League Cup in 2014, which remains their only major trophy since 1996. The Dons finished runners-up in the league in four consecutive seasons, twice when Rangers were in the top flight, and lost three times in cup finals against Celtic. They also reached a further four semi-finals.

McInnes turned down moves to Sunderland and Rangers while at Pittodrie before leaving by mutual consent in March 2021 and taking over at Killie midway through the following season. He could get the chance to upset the established order in Scottish football again with Hearts fans considering a near £10million investment offer from Brighton owner Tony Bloom.