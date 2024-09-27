Hearts star suffers suspected ACL injury with 19-year-old primed to make debut

Season could be over for Tynecastle defender

Hearts could be without Gerald Taylor for the remainder of the season after the right-back suffered suspected anterior cruciate ligament damage.

The Costa Rica internationalist, who joined the Jambos on a season-long loan from Deportiva Saprissa this summer, went off at half-time in last weekend’s 2-1 defeat by St Mirren. The 23-year-old is still awaiting full confirmation of his scan results but interim manager Liam Fox admitted that a serious knee injury appears likely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s disappointing news, he’s got a real issue with his knee,” said interim manager Liam Fox on Friday. “It’s a blow. We don’t have the exact timescale but it will be a long period of time.”

Asked if it was an ACL, Fox said: “Potentially. Don’t quote me on that, we’re just waiting on confirmation. He’ll get all the support he needs.”

Hearts right-back Gerald Taylor could miss the rest of the season with a suspected ACL injury. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group) | SNS Group

The injury leaves Hearts light in the right-back department following the sale of Nathaniel Atkinson to Melbourne City last month. Fox admitted 19-year-old Adam Forrester could be added to the squad in the absence of Taylor for Saturday’s visit of Ross County. “Potentially,” said Fox, who has worked closely with the teenager in his regular role as B team manager.

Daniel Oyegoke, the 21-year-old summer signing from Brentford who has spent most of the season on the bench, is also an option to fill the right-back void.

Fox will take charge of the team for the first time since stepping into the head coach position on a temporary basis following the sacking of Steven Naismith this week. Naismith was relieved of his duties along with assistant coaches Gordon Forrest and Frankie McAvoy after a run of eight consecutive defeats.

Fox stressed he is in no rush to return to management but is honoured to have been asked to take the reins until Naismith’s permanent successor is appointed. The 40-year-old previously had spells as manager of Cowdenbeath in 2016/17 and Dundee United two seasons ago and would like to return to management at some point in the future, but he is content to continue developing himself away from the front-line for now.

“If you’re lucky, you get 18 months, that’s the nature of it,” he said of modern-day management. “Everybody wants success today.

“I’ve been there, I’ve went through it. The timelines are so short and the game is so ruthless, so I can see why a lot of people are happy being assistant managers or coaches because they’re maybe a wee bit safer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At some point in the future, I would like to have another shot at it but I am in absolutely no rush to do that because of the things I’ve just said. I need to make sure I’m ready and I need to tidy up on a few wee bits and pieces, which I feel I’m doing but that’s a process. You never know what the future will hold.”