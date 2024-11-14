Hearts star casts doubt over his future as contract clause revealed and Scottish football standard questioned
Kenneth Vargas has cast doubt over his Hearts future after admitting that he is open to leaving the club in January.
The Costa Rican forward, who joined initially on loan from CS Herediano last year before completing a permanent move in the summer, revealed that there is a clause in his contract that will allow him to depart Tynecastle if a release fee is met.
The 22-year-old, speaking to broadcaster ESPN while on international duty, also expressed a desire to play against higher standard opposition than the Scottish Premiership, which he branded “not such a good level”.
Vargas has scored twice in 19 appearances for Hearts this season and missed gilt-edged chances in the recent defeats to Aberdeen and Rangers. It is understood that Hearts will address the comments with the player upon his return to Edinburgh.
“Yes, it's no secret, Hearts is a great place, it's a great team, but one always looks for better options, the ability to show oneself and compete," Vargas said. "I would like to go somewhere else where I can have a better place and compete more. I don't want my words to be misinterpreted, but I want more friction, to play against better-level players.
“There’s a possibility that I could leave in January, it does not depend on me, there is a clause, if a team comes and pays, I am the one who has the final say, but these things are not in my hands. The clause is there. I have no problem negotiating. I still have a while left, until 2029, but from what I have been told there are clubs interested, there is a possibility that I could leave.”
