‘There is a possibility I could leave,’ says Tynecastle ace

Kenneth Vargas has cast doubt over his Hearts future after admitting that he is open to leaving the club in January.

The Costa Rican forward, who joined initially on loan from CS Herediano last year before completing a permanent move in the summer, revealed that there is a clause in his contract that will allow him to depart Tynecastle if a release fee is met.

The 22-year-old, speaking to broadcaster ESPN while on international duty, also expressed a desire to play against higher standard opposition than the Scottish Premiership, which he branded “not such a good level”.

Vargas has scored twice in 19 appearances for Hearts this season and missed gilt-edged chances in the recent defeats to Aberdeen and Rangers. It is understood that Hearts will address the comments with the player upon his return to Edinburgh.

“Yes, it's no secret, Hearts is a great place, it's a great team, but one always looks for better options, the ability to show oneself and compete," Vargas said. "I would like to go somewhere else where I can have a better place and compete more. I don't want my words to be misinterpreted, but I want more friction, to play against better-level players.