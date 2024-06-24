Gambian forward arrives at Tynecastle to strengthen attacking options

Hearts' summer recruitment plans continue apace, with the Jambos announcing the signing of forward Musa Drammeh from Sevilla.

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the Jambos after his deal with the La Liga club expired earlier this month. Drammeh leaves Sevilla after two years with the Andalusian club, where he scored ten goals in 32 appearances as the club's B team won the Segunda Federacion title last season.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Catalonia, Drammeh holds Gambian citizenship and played for CE Mataro and Extremadura before moving to Sevilla in January 2022.

Drammeh is the fifth player to sign for Hearts this summer, with head coach Steven Naismith signing goalkeeper Ryan Fulton, defenders James Penrice and Daniel Oyegoke plus midfielder Blair Spittal. Playmaker Yan Dhanda is also expected to complete his pre-contract move from Ross County, while Hearts have also been in talks with Saprissa over a deal for Costa Rican defender Gerald Taylor.

Musa Drammeh has signed a three-year deal with Hearts. | Malcolm Mackenzie/Hearts FC/ProSports/Shutterstock

Speaking on Drammeh's arrival, Naismith said: “Musa is an exciting young talent with loads of positive attributes. He’s quick, physical and direct, and he’ll offer us something different going forward.

“He’s got a real appetite to learn and we believe we can help develop him into a top player. We’ve got real competition in our forward areas now and the experience in there is something Musa will be able to lean on, which will allow him time to settle.

“I’m sure he’ll fit into our group really well and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Hearts finished third last season and will compete in either the group stages of the Europa League or Europa Conference League this term, with Naismith keen to construct a strong and deep squad for the upcoming campaign.