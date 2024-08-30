Hearts learn Conference League opponents

Hearts may be calling on Derek McInnes for some intel on their upcoming European opponents after being drawn against two of Kilmarnock's conquerers in the revamped Conference League.

The Tynecastle side will travel to Danish side Copenhagen and Belgian outift Cercle Brugge - both of whom knocked Killie out of their European competition this season - as well Dinamo Minsk of Belarus. Hearts will also host Bundesliga side Heifenheim, Cypriot's Omonoia and Petrocub of Moldova as the Conference League takes on a new look for season 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lke the other UEFA competitions, the Conference League will now feature a single 36-team league format, but instead of eight matches, there will be six, with three home and three away. Steven Naismith's side disappointingly dropped into the third tier of UEFA competition following their 2-0 aggregate defeat to Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League play-off.

Hearts are pulled out of the hat by former Poland international Michal Zewlakow during the Conference League draw at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Cercle Brugge knocked Kilmarnock out of the Europa League with a narrow 2-1 aggregate victory in the second qualifying round after following up a 1-1 draw at Rugby Park with a 1-0 victory in Belgium. Cercle then dropped into the Conference League after losing their Europa League play-off to Polish side Wisła Kraków.

Copenhagen dumped Kilmarnock out the Conference League following a 3-1 aggregate victory but the play-off tie proved closer than many had anticipated with McInnes' side giving last season's Champions League quarter-finalists a run for their money across both legs. An unfortunate loss of two late goals in a 2-0 defeat in the Danish capital gave Killie a mountain to climb but they gave their opponents a scare in the return leg by taking the lead before being pegged back for a 1-1 draw.

Hearts would be foolish not to turn to McInnes for some inside information in the hope of succeeding where Killie narrowly failed as they look to claim positive results from what will be two tricky away fixtures in Denmark and Belgium.

Hearts will also travel to Mezokovesd in Hungary - where Dinamo Minsk are currently based due to sanctions imposed on Belarusian clubs - to face a side who started the season with hopes of reaching the Champions League. They made it past Armenian side Pyunik to reach the second qualifying round before succumbing to Bulgarian outfit Ludogorets to drop into the Europa League third qualifying round. There they met Lincoln Red Imps, who they overcame with a narrow 3-2 aggregate win despite a second leg defeat in Gibraltar - a result which would suggest Hearts have nothing to fear from the Belarusians. Minsk then suffered a 2-0 aggregate defeat to Anderlecht in the Europa League play-off, losing both legs by a single goal, to drop into the Conference League.

Hearts home ties fall into the winnable category although the toughest task will likely come from Heidenheim who are enjoying a fairytale first season in Europe after a remarkable rise from the German sixth tier. An eighth-placed finish in their debut Bundesliga campaign was enough to secure them a Conference League play-off, where they defeated BK Hacken 5-3 on aggregate to reach the group phase.

Hearts will also host Omonoia, a familiar name to Scottish football fans following Neil Lennon's brief tenure as manager in 2022, and Petrocub, who lost to APOEL in Champions League qualifying before dropping into the Conference League after a 6-1 aggregate defeat to Ludogorets in their Europa League play-off.