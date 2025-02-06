Goalkeeper won five major honours with Tynecastle club

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have expressed sadness over the death of legendary goalkeeper Gordon Marshall, who has passed away at the age of 85.

Marshall made his Hearts debut in 1956 aged just 17 and held down the number one position throughout the most successful period in the club's history, winning five major honours in seven years at Tynecastle. His medal haul across 267 appearances in maroon included two League titles in 1957-58 and 1959-60, as well as three League Cups between 1958 and 1962.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Marshall won the Scottish League Cup three times with Hearts, as well as two League titles. | SNS Group

He was sold to Newcastle United for £18,000 in 1963 where he remained for five years, adding to his silverware collection by winning the Division 2 title, before transferring to Nottingham Forest.

Marshall returned to Scottish football in 1969, crossing the Edinburgh derby divide to sign for Hibs. He spent two years at Easter Road before moving to Celtic as a back-up goalkeeper. He did not make any appearances for Celtic's first team in domestic competition, however, he did feature in a European Cup tie against Boldklub 1903 in Copenhagen.

A move to Aberdeen followed in 1972 before Marshall signed for Arbroath, where he spent the final six years of his playing career. His two sons went on to become professional footballers. Namesake Gordon Jnr also became a goalkeeper and went on to play for the likes of Falkirk, Celtic, Kilmarnock and Motherwell, as well as earning a Scotland cap, while Scott, a defender, played for Arsenal, Southampton and Brentford. He also has a daughter, Lesley, who represented Scotland at basketball.