Hearts saddened by death of legendary league title winner who also played for Hibs, Celtic and Newcastle
Hearts have expressed sadness over the death of legendary goalkeeper Gordon Marshall, who has passed away at the age of 85.
Marshall made his Hearts debut in 1956 aged just 17 and held down the number one position throughout the most successful period in the club's history, winning five major honours in seven years at Tynecastle. His medal haul across 267 appearances in maroon included two League titles in 1957-58 and 1959-60, as well as three League Cups between 1958 and 1962.
He was sold to Newcastle United for £18,000 in 1963 where he remained for five years, adding to his silverware collection by winning the Division 2 title, before transferring to Nottingham Forest.
Marshall returned to Scottish football in 1969, crossing the Edinburgh derby divide to sign for Hibs. He spent two years at Easter Road before moving to Celtic as a back-up goalkeeper. He did not make any appearances for Celtic's first team in domestic competition, however, he did feature in a European Cup tie against Boldklub 1903 in Copenhagen.
A move to Aberdeen followed in 1972 before Marshall signed for Arbroath, where he spent the final six years of his playing career. His two sons went on to become professional footballers. Namesake Gordon Jnr also became a goalkeeper and went on to play for the likes of Falkirk, Celtic, Kilmarnock and Motherwell, as well as earning a Scotland cap, while Scott, a defender, played for Arsenal, Southampton and Brentford. He also has a daughter, Lesley, who represented Scotland at basketball.
A Hearts statement read: “The club is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former goalkeeper Gordon Marshall. Making 267 competitive appearances between 1956-63, Gordon inspired the Jambos to 2 league titles and 3 League Cups. Our thoughts are with Gordon's family and friends at this time.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.