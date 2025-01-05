Hearts player who starred in win over Dundee United 'in negotiations' over January exit

Neil Critchley has say on 1-0 win at Tannadice

Hearts boss Neil Critchley feels his players will take “a huge lift” from securing back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Critchley’s side followed up Thursday’s victory over Motherwell at Tynecastle with another three points against Dundee United at Tannadice. James Penrice was the Hearts hero, netting the only goal of the game with a superb volleyed finish.

And Critchley said: “I thought it was a really good performance from us. You always have to have a performance and a result and I think we got both of them today coming to an in-form team, sitting third in the league.

Hearts' James Penrice celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal against Dundee United at Tannadice. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“I thought we put on a really good performance and deserved to win the game. That’s the first time we’ve won back-to-back in the league this season and that gives us a big lift, especially winning away from home.

“We’ve not done particularly well away from home this season. We’ve had back-to-back 1-0 wins. It’s a great scoreline, 1-0. We’ve had an important couple of wins. But don’t get too high when you win and don’t get too down when you lose. We’re going to Aberdeen next week and that will obviously be another tough game.”

Kye Rowles played for Hearts against United despite being heavily linked with a move to MLS club DC United. Critchley admitted talks have taken place but he is desperate to hold on to the defender.

He added: “We’re in negotiations with that club now. Kye is obviously an important player for us and we don’t want to lose him. But everyone has a price on top of that. Kye’s been fantastic for me. I think he’s played nearly every minute of every game. We don’t want to lose him.”

Disappointed United boss Jim Goodwin admitted the Hearts game came too soon for his players after the rigours of Thursday night’s derby win at Dens Park.

He said: “We’ll not be too downbeat. Obviously, we’re disappointed but we’re still sitting third in the table. I think if you’d have offered that to anybody with a United connection way back at the start of the season they would have snapped your hand off.