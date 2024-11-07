Hearts player ratings v Heidenheim: Acrobat with top marks, sinners at both ends and a muted 5/10

Hearts’ 100 per cent record in the Europa Conference League came to a grinding halt at Tynecastle on Thursday night as German side Heidenheim left Edinburgh with a 2-0 victory.
Neil Critchley’s Hearts team were superior in the first half in front of a packed stadium in Gorgie, but were left to rule missed chances from Lawrence Shankland, Frankie Kent and Alan Forrest as they failed to take advantage of their authority.
The Bundesliga side stepped up their level after the break and took the lead when winger Sirlord Conteh got on the end of a Mathias Honsak cross on 57 minutes.
As Hearts pressed for a leveller, Heidenheim clinched the match when Jan Schoppner rose above Frankie Kent to powerfully head home on 89 minutes.
The result leaves Hearts on six points in the Conference League ahead of their two remaining away trips to Copenhagen and Cercle Brugge before welcoming Petrocub to Tynecastle.
We give each starter a mark out of ten for their performance at Tynecastle.