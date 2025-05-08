Hearts offer olive branch to impressive player amid 'normal service' despite Derek McInnes chatter

Caretaker boss prepared to give everyone clean slate under his watch

Interim boss Liam Fox explained that his decision to bring Barrie McKay in from the cold proves everyone at Hearts has “a clean slate” under his watch.

The 30-year-old was completely frozen out for more than four months after failing to impress previous head coach Neil Critchley. But McKay returned to the squad for the first time since December 19 when he was named as a substitute for Fox’s first game in caretaker charge away to Ross County last weekend.

Barrie McKay, right, trains for Hearts. | SNS Group

Although the playmaker did not get on the pitch for the 3-1 victory in Dingwall, Fox said that his involvement – driven by the fact Hearts had failed to score in their previous four matches – showed that everyone has the chance to play a part in the remaining three games of the season.

“From Barrie’s point of view, I just thought the way that he trained last week was really, really good,” said Fox. “There’s no doubting Barrie’s quality on his day. I just felt, having not scored consistently over a period, he might just give you something a wee bit different.

“Like I said to the players last week, there’s a clean slate so it’s up to you to go and impress and train properly. Barrie did that, and he caught my eye.

“We’re going to have difficult decisions again this week to leave players out. We’ve got a couple of players back from injury as well. So I say to them all the time, ‘Don’t miss an opportunity. Don’t make it easy for me to leave you out of the matchday squad’.”

Liam Fox speaks to the press ahead of Hearts' game against Motherwell. | SNS Group

Fox was part of Critchley’s backroom staff when McKay was not involved in the squad, but he believes the former Rangers player has the mindset to recover from his recent banishment.

“Yeah, I think Barrie has been around the block, and he’s of an age where he’s had different experiences,” he said. “So, how you handle those moments is down to the individual. All I can say is, from the period that I’ve been in interim charge, Barrie has actually been really good, and his quality’s never been in doubt.”

Nothing changes on manager front

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has emerged as the frontrunner to replace Critchley as manager but Fox said it remained “normal service” for him in terms of preparing the team on a game-by-game basis, with Motherwell the visitors to Tynecastle this weekend.

“We’ve had another good week’s training,” he said. “I’m pleased with how the players have responded again this week, so my focus is on Motherwell on Saturday.

