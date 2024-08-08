Czechs hold all the aces after first leg against Ukrainians in Slovakia

Viktoria Plzen are now warm favourites to take on Hearts in the play-off round of the Europa League after they defeated Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih 2-1 in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie against the Ukrainians.

Due to ongoing Russian invasion and conflict in Ukraine, Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih had to cede home advantage in the tie, with the first leg taking place in Kosice in Slovakia. The neutral venue did not immediately hamper the hosts, though, with Kryvbas Kryvyi Rih leading 1-0 at the break thanks to a goal from Ghanaian striker Prince Kwabena Adu.

However, Viktoria Plzen - who reached the quarter-finals of last season's Europa Conference League - fought back and levelled just three minutes into the second half when 16-year-old midfielder Jiri Panos levelled. It spurred the visitors on, with Daniel Vasulin scoring what turned out to be the winner on 69 minutes.

Viktoria Plzen now hold a clear advantage going into next Thursday's second leg in Czech Republic. Should they prevail, they will host Hearts at the Doosan Arena on Thursday, August 22 before the return leg at Tynecastle seven days later.

The winner of the play-off tie will advance into the main phase of the Europa League, while the loser drops into the Europa Conference League group stages.

Meanwhile, Steven Naismith has revealed Japanese striker Kyosuke Tagawa is set to leave Hearts and return to his homeland after he struggled for game time in his first season at Tynecastle.

The Jambos boss confirmed the Edinburgh club have accepted an offer from Kashima Antlers for the 25-year-old, who joined from FC Tokyo on a three-year deal last summer.

Tagawa scored three goals in 21 appearances overall for Hearts but he started just five matches, with Lawrence Shankland and Kenneth Vargas generally preferred in attack.

“Yes, we got a bid that we felt was acceptable,” said Naismith on Thursday. “And after speaking to him, it became clear it was going to be the best move for everybody.

“He’s been unfortunate in terms of getting the minutes he wanted and needed. As a person, his professionalism and character was all fantastic. He was good to work with and didn’t cause any problems when he wasn’t getting the game time.

“But after the bid came in, we spoke about it and it probably suits everyone that that happens as he gets more game time. He’s been unfortunate that we’ve got strikers who performed really well last season, which limited his time. It’s just a natural thing that happens in football.”

As Tagawa departs, Colombia international left-back Andres Salazar, 21, is edging closer to finalising his loan move to Hearts from Atletico Nacional.

“I think both clubs are there, on the same page with what we want,” said Naismith. “We now just need to do the paperwork, the issues with visas and work permits. I don’t expect that to get confirmed until next week but every day there are things going on in the background to get that over the line.”

With midfielders Beni Baningime and Calem Nieuwenhof – both of whom are set to be sidelined until September – Hearts’ only injury absentees at present, Naismith feels his squad is well equipped for the season ahead and is not anticipating many more new recruits arriving this month.

“If you look at our squad, we’re healthy in all areas,” he said. “The challenge in this next couple of weeks is to make sure the squad feels loved and the ones that aren’t playing feel loved and are reassured that we believe that they will play.