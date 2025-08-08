Hearts' latest transfer revealed - with a little help from an ex-Hibs man

Published 8th Aug 2025, 18:33 BST
Perseverance pays off for Dundee captain as Hearts playmaker makes move to Dens

Hearts midfielder Yan Dhanda has completed a season-long loan to Dundee - and the move was helped along the way by a former Hibs man and temmate.

Playmaker Dhanda has been allowed to move to Dens Park after struggling to establish himself at Tynecastle since joining the Jambos from County on a three-year contract last summer.

Dhanda and Dundee skipper Murray enjoyed a fruitful season together in Dingwall in 2023-24 and their ongoing friendship was key to the former Swansea player becoming Steven Pressley’s latest summer recruit as the new manager attempts to build his squad for the upcoming season

Yan Dhanda and Simon Murray teamed up at Ross County - and now they'll be teammates at Dundee.
Yan Dhanda and Simon Murray teamed up at Ross County - and now they'll be teammates at Dundee. | SNS Group

“I had a lot of conversations with Simon, and he told me a lot of good things about the club,” Dhanda said. “When I heard so many good things and what the manager is trying to do, I was desperate to come here and to start playing.

“Simon was onto me quite a lot, saying ‘people at Dundee really like you’, and I was just wanting to play football and get consistent game time.

“Simon spoke highly of the place and the manager phoned me and told me where I fit into his plans and the systems he is going to play. The chat went really well, and from there it all happened quite quickly.

“Simon has been phoning me at least seven times a day and has been on my case for quite a while. Especially in the last couple of days, he’s been phoning me a lot, making sure I come here.

“At Ross County, me and Simon had a really good relationship on the pitch and I assisted him quite a few times. He was someone that was great to play with, he’s one of my favourite players that I’ve played with.

“But we are also really good friends off the pitch and when he wanted to get me here, I trusted him because he spoke so highly of the place.”

Dhanda will not be available for Saturday’s trip to Rangers as he is serving the final game of a suspension carried over from last season while manager Pressley will make a late call on whether or not to include talisman Murray, who has been recovering from a knee injury sustained in the Premier Sports Cup last month.

