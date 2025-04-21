Devlin sending off left the Jambos with nine men in closing stages

Hearts have publicly hit out at referee John Beaton’s decision to send off midfielder Cammy Devlin in the 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Aberdeen and say that the club and its supporters “deserve better” given what was at stake at Hampden.

The Jambos - who had been down to ten men since the 44th minute following a red card for defender Michael Steinwender - appeared on course for penalties against the Dons after battling valiantly with a solid defensive effort. However, Devlin was dismissed with four minutes remaining in extra time for a second yellow card following a foul on Aberdeen’s Dante Polvara.

After the match, head coach Neil Critchley and many of the Hearts players took umbrage at Beaton’s decision, which they felt gave Aberdeen fresh impetus in the closing stages of the match. The Dons went on to book their place in the final next month against Celtic two minutes later when Oday Dabbagh netted the winner - with Hearts claiming that the goal came from the area where Devlin would have been stationed.

While giving Aberdeen credit for “making the most of their opportunity” on Saturday afternoon, Hearts say they should not have been reduced to nine men and have pointed to being one of the clubs most penalised by incorrect refereeing decisions this season. They say that they will remain in dialogue with the Scottish Football Association and “determine what can be done to learn from them [perceived errors] and ensure that they are not repeated”.

A lengthy statement on the Hearts website posted on Monday afternoon read: “Now that the dust has settled on Saturday’s Scottish Cup semi-final, everyone at Heart of Midlothian Football Club would like to say thank you to our supporters.

“Your backing is never taken for granted, particularly when it has been a challenging, and ultimately disappointing, season. To have nearly 22,000 Jambos inside Hampden Park was an incredible feat, and your support undoubtedly inspired the team on the pitch to battle until the very end, where, against all odds, it looked as if the players had earned the opportunity to take the match to penalty kicks, and deservedly so.

‘Directly affected the outcome’

“While we give credit to Aberdeen for making the most of their opportunity in the 118th minute to win the tie, we take issue with the refereeing decision immediately preceding it. It is the club’s view that neither yellow card issued to Cammy Devlin in the match was warranted and we should not have been put in the position of having to finish the game with nine men, which directly affected the outcome.

“Saturday came on the back of other decisions this season that have also not gone in our favour. It is often quoted that errors generally balance themselves out across a season. However, a cursory glance at the KMI Review Panel published reports show that we have benefitted once from errors in our favour – the joint second lowest in the Premiership – and have suffered four errors against – the joint second highest in the Premiership. Public silence on our part should not be mistaken for inaction. Throughout the season we have maintained dialogue with the Scottish FA on these matters, and while we always prefer to air our grievances in private, on this occasion, given the magnitude of the occasion that was a Scottish Cup semi-final and what was at stake, we believe that the club and, most importantly, its supporters deserve better.

“Once again, we will engage with the Scottish FA in an attempt to understand why these decisions are made, see acknowledgement as to when they are indeed wrong and determine what can be done to learn from them to ensure that they are not repeated.

“When circumstances are under our control we will do our best to act appropriately. The club has recently publicly declared that this season has not been good enough and it is our intention not to see it repeated. When circumstances are outwith our control, such as refereeing decisions, then our supporters should know that be it publicly or privately, we will always challenge for the benefit of the club and its fans, because as owners, they deserve to have their voices heard.

“Again, we thank our supporters for their unrivalled backing, not just on Saturday but across the entire season, and we look forward to welcoming them back to Tynecastle Park this weekend as we all strive to finish this campaign as strongly as possible.”