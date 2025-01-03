Hearts land second January signing as double cup-winning defender to bring 'presence and leadership'

Latest Tynecastle recruit is no stranger to the SPFL

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley expects Jamie McCart to bring “presence and leadership” to Hearts’ defence after the centre-back joined on a four-and-a-half year contract.

The Tynecastle club have struck a deal to sign the 27-year-old former St Johnstone player from Rotherham ahead of the expected departure of Kye Rowles this month and following long-term injuries to Stephen Kingsley and Frankie Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCart was part of the Saints side that won the League Cup and Scottish Cup double in 2021 before joining Rotherham the following year.

As he struggled to establish himself in his first two seasons with The Millers, the left-sided defender spent time on loan at Leyton Orient two years ago and Barnsley last season before returning to his parent club where he made 21 appearances in League One this term, 16 as a starter.

Hearts feel they have signed a centre-back in his prime and have handed McCart a contract until the summer of 2029.

Former St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart has signed for Hearts from Rotherham. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“It’s probably no secret that due to injuries sustained at the heart of our defence we were looking to strengthen in this position,” head coach Critchley told Hearts’ website. “We are delighted that we’ve got Jamie signed so early in the window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He is someone I’m aware of from his time at Rotherham and Barnsley and added to his SPFL experience we feel we are recruiting Jamie at a good stage of his career.

“Jamie already knows a lot about Hearts and has shown a real appetite to come and join us. We are confident his presence and leadership will help to improve us both in the short and long term.”

Hearts have already signed Belgian striker Elton Kabangu on loan from Union Saint-Gilloise this month and recalled defender Lewis Neilson from St Johnstone.

Elton Kabangu could make his Hearts debut against Dundee United on Sunday. | SNS Group

While Neilson was an unused substitute in Thursday’s 1-0 win over Dundee United, the Tynecastle club will hope to have both McCart and Kabangu registered in time to be involved in Sunday’s match away to in-form Dundee United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With captain Lawrence Shankland facing several weeks out with a calf injury, Critchley is excited about the prospect of adding Kabangu to an attack that has become heavily reliant on homegrown 17-year-old James Wilson in recent weeks.

“Hopefully Elton will give us something different at the top end of the pitch, a different dimension to our forward line, with his movement and his mobility,” he said.

“He gets in the goal frame, he wants to get inside the six-yard box and finish off the moves. And he gives us an extra body up there. James, you can see how tired he was at the end (against Motherwell), he’s been belying his years, really, with the performances he’s been putting in.