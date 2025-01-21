Hearts land new player with help of ex-duo - with more set to follow

Jambos land Austrian defender and hope for more additions

New Hearts defender Michael Steinwender took advice from two former Tynecastle players before agreeing to a switch to Scottish football.

Steinwender has penned a three-and-a-half year deal with Hearts after a transfer was brokered with Swedish side IFK Värnamo and the Austrian is in line to make his debut in Saturday’s home Premiership encounter with Kilmarnock.

The 24-year-old revealed that he spoke to former Hearts players Peter Haring, who shares the same agent as him, and a former teammate in Donis Avdijaj. Their glowing recommendations helped seal the move.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley has added to his Hearts squad. | SNS Group

“I heard about the football club,” said Steinwender. “I also know that Donis and Peter also played here; I had a chat with them. They only said good things about the club. And when I heard about the fans and the crowd, I was very excited to come here.”

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley expressed his joy at getting the deal done, saying: “We’re really delighted to get this deal for Michael completed as it’s taken a lot of hard work from everyone at the club these past few months to bring him to Hearts.

“He is someone we have identified that we believe has all the attributes to be a success in the Scottish Premiership and in Europe. He already has several seasons of experience in Austria and Sweden and at the age of 24 he has the potential to develop further in his career.

“We are pleased with the work we have done so far to strengthen the squad in January and we are all looking forward to working with Michal in the future.”

Hearts signed Elton Kabangu at the start of the window. | SNS Group

Hearts hope to have another player in their squad ahead of the weekend, with SK Brann midfielder Sander Kartum in advanced negotiations with the Edinburgh club. The 29-year-old has spent his whole career in Norway but is keen to experience football.