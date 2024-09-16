Hearts explore Starlizard partnership as internationalist exits Tynecastle

Jambos chiefs in talks with Bloom as Australian says goodbye

Hearts are in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom over a deal that could revamp the club's recruitment strategy and bring in up to £10 million in additional revenue.

Bloom, a British businessman, is keen to strike an agreement with the Jambos for his sports analysis company Starlizard, the tool that Brighton have used successfully to make substantial profits on a number of players recently, such as Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella.

The Edinburgh Evening News reports that in return, Bloom could hold a minority stake in the Tynecastle outfit should the Starlizard partnership prove fruitful, subject to approval from the Foundation of Hearts members. There would be no official link-up between Brighton and Hearts if a deal is brokered.

Nathaniel Atkinson has joined Melbourne City. | SNS Group

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Atkinson has rejoined Melbourne City after a “fantastic experience” at Hearts. The 25-year-old Australia full-back moved to the Gorgie club from the A-League side in January 2022 and went on to make 72 appearances, scoring three times. However, he has not featured for the Jambos since a 3-0 defeat by Celtic in May.

Atkinson returns to the club where he began his professional career on a three-year deal and he told Melbourne’s official website: “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to come back to Melbourne City, a place that feels like home to me. My time at Hearts was a fantastic experience, but I’m excited to be back where it all started and contribute to the team’s future success. I’ve grown a lot as a player and as a person, and I can’t wait to bring that experience to the pitch. I’ve missed the incredible support of the City fans, and I can’t wait to run out at AAMI Park again this season.”