Hearts explore Starlizard partnership as internationalist exits Tynecastle

Published 16th Sep 2024, 18:26 GMT
Hearts are in talks with Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom over a deal that could revamp the club's recruitment strategy and bring in up to £10 million in additional revenue.

Bloom, a British businessman, is keen to strike an agreement with the Jambos for his sports analysis company Starlizard, the tool that Brighton have used successfully to make substantial profits on a number of players recently, such as Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella.

The Edinburgh Evening News reports that in return, Bloom could hold a minority stake in the Tynecastle outfit should the Starlizard partnership prove fruitful, subject to approval from the Foundation of Hearts members. There would be no official link-up between Brighton and Hearts if a deal is brokered.

Nathaniel Atkinson has joined Melbourne City.Nathaniel Atkinson has joined Melbourne City.
Nathaniel Atkinson has joined Melbourne City. | SNS Group

Meanwhile, Nathaniel Atkinson has rejoined Melbourne City after a “fantastic experience” at Hearts. The 25-year-old Australia full-back moved to the Gorgie club from the A-League side in January 2022 and went on to make 72 appearances, scoring three times. However, he has not featured for the Jambos since a 3-0 defeat by Celtic in May.

Atkinson returns to the club where he began his professional career on a three-year deal and he told Melbourne’s official website: “I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to come back to Melbourne City, a place that feels like home to me. My time at Hearts was a fantastic experience, but I’m excited to be back where it all started and contribute to the team’s future success. I’ve grown a lot as a player and as a person, and I can’t wait to bring that experience to the pitch. I’ve missed the incredible support of the City fans, and I can’t wait to run out at AAMI Park again this season.”

The Gorgie club confirmed Atkinson’s departure in a statement which ended: “Everyone at Hearts thanks Nathaniel for his time at the club and wishes him well for the future.”

