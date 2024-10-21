Hearts' Euro opponents forced into apology as ex-Rangers defender makes timely return

Cypriots have lost three matches already in their top flight

Just days before facing Hearts in the Conference League, Omonoia head coach Valdas Dambrauskas has been forced to apologise to the club’s fanbase following a defeat at the weekend.

Omonoia lost 1-0 at home to minnows Enosis Neon Paralimni in the Cypriot First Division on Saturday, leaving them in sixth place, seven points behind leaders Paphos. And while the Nicosia-based outfit have performed well in Europe this season, their domestic results are bringing some pressure on Dambrauskas’ shoulders.

“I want to apologise to our fans,” said Dambrauskas after the defeat by Enosis. “I don't want to say anything negative about the players because it was one of those games where we did everything except score a goal.

“But there's no getting away from the fact it's a very bad result and I take all the responsibility. I have no complaints about my players, I repeat that. They gave everything, they dominated, we created chances, we did a good job, but unfortunately, we conceded a goal.

Omonoia face Hearts on Thursday at Tynecastle in the Europa League. | AFP via Getty Images

“It's my fault, it seems I wasn't able to convey the information I needed to the players. And it's the second game in a row we have failed to score a goal. We just lost, it can happen, no player was to blame.

“I have never underestimated any opponent in my career and I didn't do it here. We have to find the solutions against Hearts and be better.”

Omonoia thumped Icelandic side Vikingur on matchday one of the Conference League and breezed through the qualifiers. However, they have already lost three times domestically and with one of the larger budgets in Cyprus, more is expected of them.