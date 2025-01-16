Hearts' 'end of world stuff' - but no ban of B-word around Tynecastle

Halkett uses Brora nightmare as reminder of why Brechin should not be taken lightly

Had the Hearts dressing room banned the B-word this week, it would have been hard to argue.

No, not Brechin, Friday night’s opponents in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup, but Brora. The mere mention of the Sutherland village will send shivers down the spines of Hearts fans and all those involved on a fateful March night in 2021.

The 2-1 defeat by Brora Rangers probably goes down as the most embarrassing Hearts defeat of all time. The Cattachs sprung a major surprise by prevailing at Dudgeon Park against the then Championship pace-setters during football’s dark era during the Covid-19 pandemic. At least no Jambos were able to watch it.

Martin MacLean scores to make it 2-1 to Brora against Hearts in 2021. | SNS Group

Hearts defender Craig Halkett lived it, though. He was in Robbie Neilson’s team that night. That fateful journey north has been mentioned in the build-up to facing another Highland League side. Brechin City have only lost once all season. As Tynecastle head coach Neil Critchley pointed out in his pre-match press conference, they are playing beneath their true level.

The memory of Brora means Halkett will not be taking Hearts’ assignment lightly. “The Brora game has been brought up this week,” admitted the 29-year-old centre-half, “Obviously being at Hearts and losing that game was end of the world stuff.

“It's not like a nice memory that you want to bring up but I think it's important that for the boys that haven't been here before that they know that it's not a case of just turning up and winning because you're a bigger club or in a higher league. It just shows that it doesn't matter how many divisions are between the teams, anything can happen at the Scottish Cup.”

Brechin should bring back happier thoughts for Halkett. He has scored three goals against them in his career, including one at Glebe Park - the most of any team he has faced in his career. “When you go there, the changing room for one is probably about a quarter the size of what we're used to at Tynecastle,” said Halkett. “So even just when you turn up and you see the surroundings, it's a lot different. So it'll be a bit of a shock to some of the boys.

“But when you go there, you've just got to talk to the boys through it and tell them how much it means to this other team that you're playing, how hard they're going to try and how much they want to win, how much they want to beat you. So there'll be a lot of chat on the way up and before the game, but I'm sure if we go there with the right mindset, they'll be fine.”

Hearts Craig Halkett (L) in action with Jordan MacRae of Brora in 2021. | SNS Group

This being his debut in the Scottish Cup, Critchley knows Hearts’ history in the competition. “I'm very well aware of the 2012 win. People at the club who were here then remind me and tell me about the celebrations the day after and how important it was, and what a great time for the supporters and the city.

“I know we've been close in the last few years as well. But we've also suffered a cup upset ourselves in recent history, so we've had all kinds of different ends of the spectrum, and it would be nice to be always at the right end.”

