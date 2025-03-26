Hearts confirm sudden first-team departure - 'fresh start required'
Hearts forward Yutaro Oda has departed the club after falling out of the picture under head coach Neil Critchley.
While the transfer window is closed across Europe, the Japanese market has been open for business since January 20 with deadline day falling today, on March 26.
And that has resulted in Oda making a deadline day move back to his homeland after completing a permanent transfer to J-League side Shonan Bellmare.
The 23-year-old was signed by Hearts in January 2023 from Vissel Kobe for an undisclosed six-figure fee on a three-and-and-a-half year deal.
Then manager Robbie Neilson described the forward as having "a lot of great attributes" while the now departed sporting director Joe Savage felt he had "all the qualities to be a hit in maroon".
Oda did show glimpses of potential during his two-year stay in Gorgie, contributing seven goals in 53 games, but he has not played for the club since appearing as a substitute in a 2-0 defeat away to FC Copenhagen in the Conference League on December 12 - his only appearance under Critchley.
His cause wasn't helped by a hamstring injury which ruled him out of action when Critchley was appointed in October, but since returning to fill fitness, Oda has more often than not been left out of the matchday squad altogether.
Speaking to the Hearts website, Critchley said: “Yutaro goes back to Japan with our best wishes.
“He’s a young player who wants to play but he’s been unfortunate with injuries of late and has found it difficult to work his way back into contention.
“Sometimes a fresh start is required, and this move gives him that opportunity, so we thank him for his time at Hearts and wish him good luck for the future.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.