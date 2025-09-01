Hearts confirm first deadline day transfer as Spanish forward completes move

Out-of-favour striker completes Tynecastle exit

Hearts have confirmed their first deadline day transfer as they look to trim their squad before the window shuts.

The Jambos, who sit joint-top of the league after an excellent start to the Premiership campaign, have made 11 signings this summer with no more new additions expected.

However, the job for Derek McInnes and the recruitment team is to reduce the wage bill at Tynecastle, with the manager admitting earlier in the window that attempts will be made to move players on.

The first departure of deadline day has been confirmed with striker Musa Drammeh completing a permanent switch to Portuguese side USC Torreense. The 23-year-old has joined the Liga Portugal 2 outfit for an undisclosed fee.

Drammeh arrived at Hearts last summer on a three-year deal following the expiry of his contract at La Liga side Sevilla. Then head coach Steven Naismith described him as “an exciting young talent with loads of positive attributes.”

However, Drammeh only showed flashes of potential during his one-year stay on Gorgie, with three goals and two assists in 24 appearances, including 11 starts, which all came last term as he has not featured under McInnes this season.

A Hearts statement confirming the transfer concluded: “Everyone at Hearts thanks Musa for his contributions to the club and wishes him well in Portugal.”

Further departures are possible before the window shuts at 11pm. Kenneth Vargas is another who has not played under McInnes this term, while midfielders Calem Nieuwenhof and Sander Kartum were not stripped against Livingston and the Jambos would be willing to listen to offers.