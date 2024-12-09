Hearts boss opens up on futures of 7 out-of-contract players

Critchley relaxed on Shankland situation and speaks on goalkeepers’ futures

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley says his primary focus is getting the best out of captain and main striker Lawrence Shankland on the pitch despite much speculation about his future off it.

The 29-year-old’s contract at Hearts expires at the end of the current campaign, with no immediate prospect of a renewal. The player himself has admitted that leaving Tynecastle in June is a very likely prospect but Critchley wants to continue getting goals out of the Scotland hitman, with Shankland tripling his tally for the season with a double against Dundee in 2-0 win at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's obviously between Lawrence and the club,” said Critchley. “Everyone's fully aware that his contract's running down and he'll be out of contract in the summer. I know there was talks prior to me being here but obviously I've just been concentrating on trying to help Lawrence to find his form in the last couple of seasons.

Captain Lawrence Shankland and Hearts head coach Neil Critchley. | SNS Group

“That's my main focus at the moment and he's the captain of the team. He's been playing very well and contributing, he's just missed that final little bit. I think it's gone on slightly longer this year but he hasn't scored many goals at a similar period of last season where he's at now. so I'm hoping that when he hits the back of the net he'll go on a run and he can have a really strong second half of the season.

Shankland, who is suspended for Sunday’s Premiership match at Kilmarnock but will most likely lead the line in Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash at Copenhagen, is not the only Hearts player whose deals are up at the end of the season. Both goalkeepers in Craig Gordon and Zander Clark will be free to talk to other clubs at the start of next month, while the contracts of midfielders Jorge Grant and Barrie McKay plus forwards James Wilson and Liam Boyce also expire in June 2025.

Critchley is focusing on a busy run of December fixtures but is fully aware of some of his players’ contractual situation. “That's different for every individual and we also have to be mindful that they're contracted to play and contribute for Hearts,” the head coach added. “That's what they get paid to do so we have to protect ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also think that if we know and it's right for that individual then at some point you sit down and you have those conversations face to face and explain reasoning for the decisions that you make. At this moment in time we're in a busy period of fixtures.”

The future of his goalkeepers perhaps requires more urgent attention. Speaking to the Edinburgh Evening News, Critchley did admit that he and new sporting director Graeme Jones have held talks on Gordon and Clark.

Zander Clark and Craig Gordon are both out of contract at the end of the season. | SNS Group

“Yes, there's a situation with Zander and Craigie and that's something I've been speaking to Graeme about recently. So that's for Graeme, that's for the club. They know my thoughts,” added Critchley.