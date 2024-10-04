Hearts and Hibs stars miss out on Tony Popovic's first Australia squad

Duo miss out but capital clubs will still be represented down under

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin and Hibs forward Martin Boyle have been omitted from new Australia manager Tony Popovic’s first Socceroos squad.

Both players were called up last month by Graham Arnold for the defeat by Bahrain and draw with Indonesia, with Boyle starting the 1-0 defeat against Bahrain. Both men were unused substitutes against the Indonesians in a 0-0 stalemate and will not play a part in the Australians crucial World Cup qualifiers against China and Japan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boyle is recovering from wrist surgery and is likely to have missed out due to his recovery from that, but Devlin has been first-team regular across the city for Hearts.

Hibs and Australia forward Martin Boyle is nursing a wrist injury. | Getty Images

Both capital clubs will still be represented, though, with defenders Lewis Miller (Hibs) and Kye Rowles (Hearts) included. There is also no place for Ross County’s Josh Nisbet, who won his first caps last month, but Motherwell striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos has made the cut.

Australia sit fifth in a six-team group including Japan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Indonesia and China. The top two teams advance directly to the World Cup in 2026, with third and fourth place entering the fourth stage of qualifying.

The Socceroos, who appointed Popovic last month after Arnold stepped down following six years in charge, take on China in Adelaide on Thursday October 10, before travelling to Saitama on Tuesday, October 15 to play Japan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next World Cup takes place in 2026 and is being held across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Australia squad

Goalkeepers: Maty Ryan, Joe Gauci, Paul Izzo.

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Jordy Bos, Cameron Burgess, Thomas Deng, Jason Geria, Lewis Miller, Kye Rowles, Harry Souttar, Gianni Stensness.

Midfielders: Keanu Baccus, Ajdin Hrustic, Jackson Irvine, Massimo Luongo, Riley McGree, Connor Metcalfe, Aiden O’Neill.