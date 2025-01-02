Critchley pleased to avoid a repeat of County collapse

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A relieved Neil Critchley admitted he feared a repeat of Ross County as Hearts survived a late scare to get the new year off to a winning start after planned pre-match protests failed to materialise.

A goal from Musa Drammeh in the seventh minute - initially ruled out for a foul on Motherwell goalkeeper Aston Oxborough before being awarded after a VAR intervention - earned his side a deserved 1-0 victory over the Steelmen following a dismal end to 2024 that saw an Edinburgh derby defeat at home to Hibs followed by the loss of two injury-time goals in a 2-2 draw in Dingwall on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A social media call for Hearts fans to stage a demonstration against the club hierarchy before the game saw a small gathering take place on the plaza prior to kick-off but there was no hint of animosity inside the ground as Critchley's side dominated the match. But a string of missed chances meant that goalkeeper Craig Gordon, just three days after his 42nd birthday, was required to make two brilliant saves in stoppage time to prevent the atmosphere turning sour.

Hearts goalscorer Musa Drammeh tussles with Motherwell's Shane Blaney during the William Hill Premiership match at Tynecastle Park. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"Well, it was nearly the same wasn't it?" Critchley said. "They are going to give me a heart attack, the group, to be fair. The game should be over. We should have been comfortable and not for Craigie producing two fantastic saves we would have had a Ross County situation again.

"I was delighted with the performance for 75-80 minutes. I thought we were excellent. Total control of the game, dominated the ball, produced good chances but our inability to score at one end nearly cost us. And it always puts pressure on your defence, you've got to keep a clean sheet to win the game. We shouldn't have been in that situation. There were good chances, clear chances. But until we find that clinical edge to our game we're going to be scrapping for those three points when really it should have been a routine win today."

The victory eased the pressure that had been building on the head coach and the Tynecastle board as Hearts moved five points clear of bottom placed St Johnstone. "I've got to say, I thought the support in the ground was brilliant today," Critchley added. "There were no murmurings, there was no frustration. They got behind the team."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Critchley also revealed that Hearts have parted company with Andrés Salazar, with the Colombian left-back returning to parent club Atlético Nacional after failing to secure first-team football at Tynecastle.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley. | SNS Group

"He's gone," the Hearts boss confirmed. "Unfortunately, things have not worked out the way him or us would have wanted. But we can't guarantee him the game time that he wants at this stage of his career. So he will go back to his parent club and we wish him all the best."

Critchley confirmed he will be without captain Lawrence Shankland for a number of weeks with a calf strain but he expects to have new signing Elton Kabangu in the squad to face Dundee United on Sunday after the Belgian's paperwork was not completed in time to face Motherwell following his loan move from Union Saint-Gilloise. He is also hopeful of having at least one more new recruit signed for the trip to Tannadice amid links to Rotherham centre-back Jamie McCart.