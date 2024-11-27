'Great business for Wetherspoons': Hearts invade Bruges as Neil Critchley reveals his prep

A positive result in Belgium in front of thousands of Jambos could be priceless in European quest

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley has left no stone unturned ahead of facing Cercle Brugge in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night as the Jambos eye progress to at least the play-off round.

The Tynecastle side won their opening two matches against Dinamo Minsk and Omonoia before losing last time out to Heidenheim. However, a draw or win in Belgium - where the Jambos will be backed by more than 3000 - would put them on the cusp of European football after Christmas for the first time since the 1988/89 season.

Cercle Brugge have prior knowledge of Scottish football, having knocked Kilmarnock out of the Europa League at the beginning of the season and, boss Critchley has left nothing to chance in preparation as Hearts look to land a positive result on the road.

Hearts head coach Neil Critchley takes his team to Cercle Brugge. | SNS Group

He said at a pre-match press conference: “I’ve watched them myself, as the staff have, as we always do. We prepare for the games, and we know the type of team that we’re going to be facing. We know their style of play. We know their strengths and weaknesses, if you like. That’s what we do.

“We try to negate their strengths and try to exploit the things that are going to give us an advantage in the game. There’s quite clear traits that are consistent when you watch this team play.

“They make it difficult for you. Any game away from home in Europe is a difficult contest. We know we’re going to have to be at our best. We’re going to have to be here physically, mentally, but if we are, then we’ll have an opportunity of picking up three points.”

While acknowledging the possibility of exciting times ahead, Critchley is looking no further than Thursday night. “We’re all human,” he said. “We know what could be lying further ahead down the line, but we don’t speak about that. I don’t speak about that because our focus is just on how to prepare for this game and how do we take it to the pitch tomorrow night with a plan and implement that as best as we can to give ourselves the best chance of picking up the points that we need.

“It’s about the players and it’s about the club, but it would be a big thing. It would be massive. It’s exciting coming here, travelling here, seeing the stadium. It has a different feel to it. Life’s for living and having different experiences and this gives all of us here, everyone, a great opportunity for us to progress further if we can and have more days and nights like this in the future.”

Cercle Brugge goalkeeper Warleson makes a save from Kilmarnock's Brad Lyons during the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, first leg match at Rugby Park, Kilmarnock. PIC: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

Critchley is delighted to have the backing of a huge travelling Jambos support. He said: “It’s fantastic, isn’t it? There’s over 3,000 fans coming, which is a massive following. The Wetherspoons was doing a great bit of business at the airport today. It must be brilliant to follow your club in Europe and go away with your family and friends and enjoy yourself. We have to concentrate on the football but sometimes you think you wouldn’t mind being in that yourself.