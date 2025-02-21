New Stateside adventure for 26 y/o midfielder

Robbie Neilson has revealed he considered a move for Cammy MacPherson while managing in Scotland after signing the St Johnstone midfielder on loan for Tampa Bay Rowdies.

The former Hearts and Dundee United boss is now head coach of the Florida-based USL Championship side - the second tier of the US pyramid under the MLS - who are in the midst of pre-season ahead of the new league campaign starting next month.

MacPherson has been training with the Rowdies since the end of last month after falling out of favour under recently appointed Saints boss Simo Valakari.

His work permit application has now been granted and the midfielder could make his debut for his new club in a friendly against South Florida on Saturday.

Rowdies head coach Neilson revealed he has long been an admirer of the 26-year-old, who was on his radar for a possible move to either Tynecastle or Tannadice.

“When I was coaching in Scotland, I looked at Cammy as a player to potentially make a move for, but we didn’t end up doing it," Neilson said.

“I’ve always kept an eye on him since then. When an opportunity to bring him here came, I really pushed hard because I think he’ll bring real quality to the team.

“He’s a guy who can control the game for us in that central midfield area. He’s got the athleticism to move about, but he’s also got great technique to score goals. He’s an all-around midfielder.”

MacPherson, who is out of contract in the summer, is looking forward to his new adventure Stateside having likely played his last game for St Johnstone.

“It’s been a really good first few weeks for me here,” he said. “The Rowdies facilities are top class, and the boys are a really good bunch.

“Coach Robbie was eager to get me in and he said he thinks I can be a big help to the team. It’s great to have his confidence in me, but now it’s on me to go and show that I can help the team the way he thinks I can.