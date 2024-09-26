The latest news this Thursday morning from world of Scottish football

Ainsworth in for Hearts role

Former QPR and Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth has reportedly applied for the vacancy at Hearts. The flamboyant 51-year-ol has been out of the dugout since leaving the Loftus Road side last season and it is claimed that he has thrown his hat into the ring.

Hearts chiefs are compiling a shortlist for their new head coach this week after dispensing with Steven Naismith last weekend. The Jambos are expected to use data from Tony Bloom’s Starlizard algorithms in their search for the ideal candidate.

Gareth Ainsworth is reportedly interested in the Hearts job. | Getty Images

Hearts chief happy at Tynie

Hearts chief executive Andrew McKinlay insists he has had no contact from Rangers regarding the possibility of taking on the same role at Ibrox. The Light Blues have been searching for a new CEO since the departure of James Bisgrove at the end of last season. McKinlay and St Mirren vice-chairman Jim Gillespie have been touted as possible candidates throughout the summer.

“I can put on record very clearly that I’ve had no conversations with Rangers and Rangers have had no conversations with me,” McKinlay, appointed by Hearts in August 2020, told Sky Sports. “There have been press reports, I have no idea where those press reports have come from. There have been press reports about other individuals who were about to become chief executive and it didn’t come to fruition. I have no idea what Rangers’ plans are for the future. I wish them all the best in their search, but I am absolutely focused on my job with Hearts and I love my job with Hearts and will give it my utmost going forward.”

Hearts CEO Andrew McKinlay. | SNS Group

Brown out of the running

Ayr United manager Scott Brown is to stay at Somerset Park amid speculation that he is one of the leading candidate for the St Johnstone job, according to reports. The ex-Celtic and Hibs man has Ayr at the top of the Championship and 39-year-old is believed to have spoken to McDiarmid Park chiefs. However, his future appears to lie with the Honest Men.

St Johnstone chairman wants to land his next manager before stepping up his treatment for cancer. Larne boss Tiernan Lynch and Aberdeen coach Peter Leven have also been heavily linked with role.

Scott Brown is set to stay at Ayr. | SNS Group

Hibs set to land full allocation

Hibs are set to get their full allocation of tickets for Sunday’s Premiership match away at Rangers. Construction work at Ibrox shed doubts over what number of briefs the Easter Road club would receive, but it is understood they are now expecting to land just over 900 tickets.