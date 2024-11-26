Ex-Scotland boss lined up for role at Hearts in groundbreaking move
Former Scotland Women head coach Shelley Kerr is set to be appointed as technical development manager at Hearts.
The 55-year-old, who took charge of the national team between 2017 and 2020 and was at the helm during the 2019 World Cup, has been lined up for the groundbreaking position within the Hearts coaching set-up. She would become the first women to take up a role leading male player development in Scottish football.
Hearts are undergoing a major restructure following a new tie-up with Brighton owner Tony Bloom and his Starlizard player database. Graeme Jones arrived this week as sporting director from the Scottish Football Association, while Neil Critchley took over as head coach last month following the departure of Steven Naismith.
The Guardian reports that Kerr will also “assist the Hearts B team and monitor the progress of coaches at the training base”. An official announcement is expected in the next 24-48 hours.
Kerr, who is understood to have been a Hearts fan in her youth, coached at Arsenal and University of Stirling before landing the SWNT job. She left that post in 2020 and has since done work with the English Football Association and been a pundit for the BBC.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.