Ex-Scotland boss lined up for role at Hearts in groundbreaking move

Kerr set to land technical director position at Tynecastle

Former Scotland Women head coach Shelley Kerr is set to be appointed as technical development manager at Hearts.

The 55-year-old, who took charge of the national team between 2017 and 2020 and was at the helm during the 2019 World Cup, has been lined up for the groundbreaking position within the Hearts coaching set-up. She would become the first women to take up a role leading male player development in Scottish football.

Shelley Kerr is being lined up for a role at Hearts. | SNS Group

Hearts are undergoing a major restructure following a new tie-up with Brighton owner Tony Bloom and his Starlizard player database. Graeme Jones arrived this week as sporting director from the Scottish Football Association, while Neil Critchley took over as head coach last month following the departure of Steven Naismith.

The Guardian reports that Kerr will also “assist the Hearts B team and monitor the progress of coaches at the training base”. An official announcement is expected in the next 24-48 hours.