Derek McInnes gives major Hearts update after breakfast with Kilmarnock supremo

Clubs agree terms as manager heads closer to Tynecastle hotseat

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek McInnes has moved a step closer to becoming the next head coach of Hearts after they agreed compensation terms with Kilmarnock for the 53-year-old.

Hearts have identified McInnes as the man they want to take over from Neil Critchley and following discussions between the two clubs over the past 24 hours, a suitable package appears to have been reached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McInnes himself broke the news on Tuesday lunchtime when he spoke to the media ahead of Kilmarnock’s penultimate Premiership match of the season against Motherwell. The former Aberdeen boss is expected to be in the dugout for the game on Wednesday evening as the final details get thrashed out for his move across the M8.

Derek McInnes spoke to the press ahead of Kilmarnock's match against Hearts. | SNS Group

McInnes is set to bring an end to his three-year tenure at Rugby Park and speaking to reporters, he said: “I’m led to believe that the clubs agreed terms yesterday. Discussions are ongoing from that. I went for breakfast with [Kilmarnock majority shareholder Billy Bowie] this morning and my focus is fully on finishing this season with Kilmarnock.

“We’ve got two very important games still, and we want to finish the season as strongly as possible. That’s where it’s at. I’m trying to be as transparent as possible. There’s ongoing discussions but that’s for other people. For me it’s about concentrating on tomorrow night’s game at Motherwell.

“Billy is brilliant and we’ve got a strong relationship. That’s always been key for me, having that strong relationship with the owner. He allows me to deal with it and he gets own with his own business. He’s so important to the club, vitally important and at times he doesn’t get the credit. Without him things would be different about here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had a good relationship and that will continue. It’s important to me that if and when I leave Kilmarnock, I’ll still be able to shake his hand, have a drink and talk as openly as we do now. I’ve always tried to put Kilmarnock first.

“I’ve got a good relationship with the owners. When you work for clubs, as a manager, you work for the club and you work for the people within it. I’ve had opportunities, and good opportunities, to leave Kilmarnock and I’ve always tried to do the right thing.”

McInnes’ focus

Kilmarnock’s final game of the season on Sunday is ironically against Hearts at Rugby Park. It remains to be seen who will be in charge of either club but in the immediate term, McInnes wants Killie to get a positive result against Motherwell at Fir Park.

“Lots of things can affect your focus but your focus has to be on what’s important at the minute and that’s trying to finish the season as strongly as possible,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now, clearly, it’s so important for us to see if we can finish with five wins in a row. I don’t think we have done that since Bobby WIlliamson was here so it’s important to work towards that.