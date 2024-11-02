'Causes issues': Neil Critchley hits out at VAR and says what pleased him most about Hearts win

Jambos hailed for winning ugly against St Johnstone

Neil Critchley insists Hearts showed they can win ugly after prevailing 2-1 against St Johnstone in the William Hill Premiership.

The Jambos took the lead after 23 minutes through a Nicky Clark own goal as a Blair Spittal corner gave the Saints issues and the striker netted past the stranded Ross Sinclair.

Clark redeemed himself from 12 yards midway through the second half as St Johnstone levelled after Cammy Devlin wrestled Kyle Cameron to the ground inside the box following Graham Carey’s corner. After a two-minute delay, Chris Graham was forced to head to the monitor by video assistant Alan Muir before subsequently pointing to the spot. But Kenneth Vargas netted the winner 13 minutes from time, stabbing past Josh Rae.

“After St Johnstone scored, you could fear the worst,” said Critchley. “I have to say the players’ character was fantastic and we’ve had to grind it out and put bodies on the line, head, tackle, chase, block. It shows we’re capable of winning ugly in games, it’s a big step forward for us.”

The ex-Blackpool and QPR manager is not a fan of VAR and thinks it should be discarded out the game as he refused to agree St Johnstone should have been awarded a penalty after 68 minutes. He added: “It’s probably my first experience of VAR, I’m not a fan of it.

Kenneth Vargas nets Hearts' winner at McDiarmid Park. | SNS Group

“I’ve had some experiences of it at Blackpool and cup games. I don’t feel like it should be part of the game, it causes issues and problems like that; for me, it wasn’t a penalty. There’s a coming together, if you look at it, the boy pulls Cammy down first and as Cammy has fallen over, they both went down in a heap.

“If your going to give penalties for those decisions we’ll be having 10-a-game I think.”

St Johnstone head coach Simo Valakari revealed goalkeeper Sinclair felt something as he came off at half-time for Josh Rae.

“Ross felt something in his hip and groin so he needed it to come out, Valakari said. “Josh has been working really hard in training. He’s a good goalkeeper. Pity for Ross but now a big opportunity for Josh.”

The Finnish coach, who took over the Perth side last month, thinks they could have stopped Vargas’ winner. He added: “Our striker guessed a little bit that they would play back then a quality player turns between two players. The two players closes to him – Sven (Sprangler) and Holty (Jason Holt) – were both on yellow cards.