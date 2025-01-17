Brechin's wild nightclub-esque scenes and Scottish Cup special end up in vain as Hearts pull rank

Hosts stunning opener fails to derail Jambos as Premiership side progresses

Special games require special effort. Brechin City produced a match programme for the first time since the 2017-18 season, when they were still an SPFL club. Shortly before half-time here, it looked set to become a very valuable item indeed.

Hearts, however, rallied. They did not fall apart after losing the opening goal, despite the impertinence of those Brechin fans delighting in this thought as they belted out chorus after chorus of the now familiar terrace anthem. Hearts in fact got it together, with new signing Elton Kabangu proving the star man. The Belgian forward took the challenges and charms of Glebe Park in his stride.

A fine curling effort from Yan Dhanda, not the sort of player you might expect to excel in this sort of unsophisticated battle, had got the visitors back on level terms. This was after Scott Bright, a first half replacement for Euan Spark (and yes you read that right), had ignited the wildest scenes in this part of the world since kicking out time at the late lamented Flicks nightclub with a stunning opener for the hosts.

Hearts' Elton Kabangu celebrates with Kenneth Vargas as he scores to make it 3-1 against Brechin. | SNS Group

Brechin tired and conceded twice in the opening 20 minutes of the second half, with former Hearts player Kevin McHattie having the unfortunate experience of scoring an own goal against his former side after inadvertently turning in Kabangu’s cross. Kenneth Vargas made sure on the line.

Kabangu himself added a third just after the hour mark following a goalmouth melee and then scored number four with 11 minutes left when drilling home an unselfish through ball from substitute James Wilson. Home ‘keeper Lenny Wilson helped keep the score down, including making one fine stop from Jorge Grant, but Brechin never stopped working on a becalmed, almost mild night in Angus. The evening seemed alive with possibilities midway through the opening half.

The Highland League side had been worth their lead although the away fans crammed in beneath the famous hedge will question why Hearts did not already have a one-man advantage after Spark’s wild challenge on Kabangu.

While they might have been initially attracted by both Glebe Park and the absence of VAR, both these novelties – Hearts had not played here competitively since 1992 - were fast losing their appeal for the visiting supporters when Spark slid horribly high into Kabangu by the near touchline. The term is cruncher. It was as agricultural a challenge as they come in these parts.

Referee Grant Irvine loomed over the Brechin skipper, who was writhing on the ground in agony clutching his shoulder having come off considerably worse. The colour of card could well have been red and might have been had Clydesdale House been open for business. It wasn’t for this Scottish Cup fixture. Spark was shown a yellow but his involvement in the match was nonetheless over. He made the short walk down the tunnel flanked by medics.

It was already clearly a talking point but the incident was plied with extra significance when Spark’s replacement, on-loan St Johnstone midfielder Bright, duly rifled a shot in off Craig Gordon’s left hand post from 25 yards with one of his first touches of the ball. Hearts fans will of course argue that Brechin ought not even have been permitted to bring on a replacement for Spark.

Brechin took a surprise lead through Scott Bright's excellent effort. | SNS Group

That Bright would make his mark in this way might be described as inevitable if it were not for the fact Brechin were not supposed to score against Hearts, never mind go in front and then hold the lead for nearly 20 minutes. This goal advantage did not flatter them at the time either. They settled quickly into a pleasing rhythm after a hectic start that included the ball being booted out of the arena within the first couple of minutes. Cue panicked ball-shaped gestures in the direction of the touchline. A replacement was eventually found.

The game re-started and though Hearts had their chances, including a Kabangu header that flashed past the post, Brechin grew in confidence. Marc Scott was giving James Penrice a torrid time down the right flank. One effort from the winger made the side-netting bulge. Many in the home end mistakenly thought the ball had gone in.