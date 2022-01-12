Scottish Football Transfer News: Rangers midfielder wanted, Celtic's £4.5m signing set to exit, Martin Boyle wants Hibs future talks, Hearts ace to sign new deal, Winger to return to Ibrox

Since Boxing Day, large outdoor events, including sports, have been capped at 500.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed that would no longer be the case and there will no cap on stadium capacities.

For the Scottish Premiership, it is vindication for the decision to reschedule two fixtures and bring forward the winter break.

The first match which will see no limit on crowd numbers will be the top-flight clash between Celtic and Hibs at Parkhead on Monday. A full round of Premiership fixtures will take place that midweek ahead of the Scottish Cup fourth round.

“Today’s announcement is a sensible decision that will be welcomed by clubs and hundreds of thousands of fans across the country,” said SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster.

“Football is not the same without supporters, and I know how much it will mean to them to be back in stadiums watching matches again.

“This news will also be a real financial boost for our 42 member clubs, who have faced an incredibly challenging set of circumstances since the pandemic began.”

Meanwhile, the clubs are still doing their business in the transfer market and it continues to be hectic with many of the cinch Premiership sides keen to get as much business, in and out, before the season resumes.

1. Barkas set for Celtic exit Celtic could allow goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas to leave the club. The Greek goalkeeper has been regarded as a flop since his £4.5million move from AEK Athens in the summer of 2020. The Greece international has failed to hold down a regular spot as Celtic's No.1 and is currently third choice. Ange Postecoglou said: "We will see what will happens at Celtic or elsewhere." (Various)

2. Souttar to decide over trio Rangers are one of three teams John Souttar is considering. The Hearts centre-back is weighing up his future with interest from England as he plans to leave the Tynecastle club in the summer when his deal expires. It's understood Rangers face competition from Championship sides Sheffield United and Blackburn Rovers for the Scotland international. (Daily Record)

3. Hearts increase home allocation for Celtic clash Hearts will cap Celtic's allocation for the Tynecastle Park clash later this month at under 1,300, just as they did with Rangers in December. The Gorgie club are catering to their home supporters with more demand for tickets as well as a desire to see the number of tickets Celtic and Rangers receive cut. (Daily Record)

4. Hastie returns to Rangers Partick Thistle have ended Jake Hastie's loan spell at Firhill. The winger will return to Rangers with the Jags not taking up the option to extend the loan. Manager Ian McCall said: "He's not had the game time that he or I would have liked for him during his time at Firhill which is unfortunate because I do think he's a player with a lot of quality." (Various)