‘I’m just enjoying playing here’ - Peter Haring ‘happy’ to sign Hearts contract extension

Peter Haring has signed a two-year contract extension to remain at Hearts until 2022.

The Austrian midfielder is currently recovering from a groin problem after an injection but took time to finalise his long-term future at Tynecastle Park.

Peter Haring has extended his stay with Hearts. Picture: SNS Group

Haring joined Hearts from SV Ried in his homeland last summer and initially signed a deal until May 2020. So influential has he become that manager Craig Levein sought to extend that agreement.

Haring told HeartsTV: “I just arrived here last year in June. I felt quite at home pretty quick. Everything seems to suit me quite well.

“I’m just enjoying playing here, enjoying the stadium, enjoying the city, I’m enjoying the club as well. That’s why I’m happy to sign a long-term contract.

“When I signed here, or before I signed here, I spoke to the gaffer and Austin and it was clear they planned to play me as a centre back.

“Pretty soon they moved me one step forward into central midfield and a position I’ve played a lot when I was young, and I position I really enjoy to play.

“I was quite happy with that and happy that I could perform that well over the last season.

“I’m happy with my goals, obviously, as well. I think it’s hard to plan things in football, it always comes a little bit different than what you expect.”

Christophe Berra, John Souttar, Michael Smith and Uche Ikpeazu have all signed new deals with the Edinburgh club this year and Haring is the latest to do so.

Levein will now focus on signing Scotland striker Steven Naismith on a permanent deal from Norwich City.

Paperwork has been exchanged with Naismith and his representatives as all concerned pore over the finer details of the deal.

The Hearts boss also wants to persuade midfielder Arnaud Djoum to extend his Hearts contract before it expires at the end of the month.

It remains to be seen if the Cameroon internationalist will agree to do so.