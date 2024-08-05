High noon for Hearts as big hitters await in Europa League draw after pots revealed

Naismith urges squad to grasp opportunity

Hearts will find out at noon on Monday who they will face in the Europa League play-off round and the excitement is building for supporters and players alike.

Their potential opponents were narrowed down this morning to eight clubs: Braga (POR) or Servette (SUI), Molde (NOR) or Cercle Brugge (BEL), Kryvbas Kryvi Rih (UKR) or Viktoria Plzen (CZE) and Midtjylland (DEN) or Ferencvaros (HUN). The Gorgie side won’t discover the exact identity until the completion of third qualifying round ties on August 15.

Hearts have fond memories of Braga having beaten the Portuguese side to reach the inaugural group stage of the old Uefa Cup 20 years ago. Ferencvaros played Hearts back in 2004, losing 1-0 at Murrayfield, and the Hungarians could be Tynecastle-bound if they lose in the Champions League third qualifying round.

The Tynecastle side are guaranteed extended participation in Europe this season and will be involved in the new league format in either the Europa League or, if they are beaten in the play-off round, the Conference League. They would play eight league fixtures in the former and six in the latter.

“I experienced it a lot as a player and even the excitement of the draw is good because it gives you real focus to know who you are going to come up against,” said Naismith. “It’s what you work so hard for last season to get into this position and my job and the coaches’ job is to get the players ready for it but also give them the understanding and not wasting the opportunity.”

Recent seasons have shown that balancing the twin demands of European football and the domestic game is a difficult task. Aberdeen found it tough last year and it also impacted on Hearts in 2022-23.

“I don’t think it was just Aberdeen who struggled with it, I think Scottish clubs in general struggle with it,” said Naismith. “There are no rights and wrongs, it’s what works best because if you’ve got too big a squad and you’ve not got the games you’ll have discontent within it. So it’s a balancing act.

“And you want to get some young players through from the academy, so it’s about finding that balance. I think we are equipped. I think we’ve got enough quality and enough competition in each position, backed up by the younger players.”