Here are the 10 best strikers in the Scottish Premiership - according to the stats

The truth is that a striker is judged on how many goals he scores, but what if they were judged on how many chances they convert instead?

We took a look at the BBC’s Scottish Premiership statistics to see to see which forwards are taking the majority of their chances – and which are not – to determine who, based on this season’s form, are the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership*.

*Player must have played at least half of his club’s league games so far this season.

1. Liam Boyce, Hearts - 43 percent Liam Boyce has six goals already this term and a goal conversion of 43 percent. It's the most impressive percentage so far this season.

2. Christian Ramirez, Aberdeen - 33 percent It has not been the best of seasons so far for Aberdeen, but Christian Ramirez's goal tally of four in nine, and a goal conversion rate of 33 percent, is certainly impressive.

3. Kyogo Furuhashi, Celtic - 33 percent Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi has already become a bit of a cult hero at Parkhead, largely due to his four league goals and 33 percent goal conversion rate.

4. Tony Watt, Motherwell - 29 percent It wasn't that long ago that Motherwell's Tony Watt was struggling to find a settled place to play, but he's been in great form for 'Well this year and has a goal conversion rate of 29 percent.