Who do you think is the best striker in the SPL? Photo credit: SNS Group

Here are the 10 best strikers in the Scottish Premiership - according to the stats

We assessed the stats to see who the best strikers are in the Scottish Premiership this season, based on goal conversion percentage.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 5:53 pm

Liam Boyce has enjoyed a goal scoring return to the Scottish Premiership with Hearts, Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi has enjoyed a bright start to life at Parkhead and, while he’s currently out of form, Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos has been scoring goals at Ibrox for seasons now.

The truth is that a striker is judged on how many goals he scores, but what if they were judged on how many chances they convert instead?

We took a look at the BBC’s Scottish Premiership statistics to see to see which forwards are taking the majority of their chances – and which are not – to determine who, based on this season’s form, are the best strikers in the Scottish Premiership*.

*Player must have played at least half of his club’s league games so far this season.

1. Liam Boyce, Hearts - 43 percent

Liam Boyce has six goals already this term and a goal conversion of 43 percent. It's the most impressive percentage so far this season.

Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

2. Christian Ramirez, Aberdeen - 33 percent

It has not been the best of seasons so far for Aberdeen, but Christian Ramirez's goal tally of four in nine, and a goal conversion rate of 33 percent, is certainly impressive.

Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

3. Kyogo Furuhashi, Celtic - 33 percent

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi has already become a bit of a cult hero at Parkhead, largely due to his four league goals and 33 percent goal conversion rate.

Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

4. Tony Watt, Motherwell - 29 percent

It wasn't that long ago that Motherwell's Tony Watt was struggling to find a settled place to play, but he's been in great form for 'Well this year and has a goal conversion rate of 29 percent.

Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group

