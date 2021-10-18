Here's where Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs should be in the Scottish Premiership table - according to the stats

Rangers lost their unbeaten record early in the campaign, while Celtic have dropped points home and away and fell to mid-table. It suggests the league is going to be more competitive with Hearts, Motherwell, Hibs and Dundee United all putting good runs together at some point as they occupy the top six with St Mirren on the rise.

In addition, big crowds have returned making it a more colourful, vibrant and enjoyable spectacle.

Now, with the rise of xG (expected goals), xGA (goals expected to be conceded) and xA (expected assists) comes xP (expected points). With that, places like Wyscout have formulated what they expect the table should look like and the results make very interesting reading, at both ends of the table.

1. 1. Celtic - 19.7 points Ange Postecoglou's men are on the up having won back-to-back away games.

2. Rangers - 18.8 The Scottish champions are currently top but haven't hit the heights of last season

3. Hibs - 16.5 Hibs dropped to fifth in the league after defeat to Dundee United at the weekend. They have been conceding more goals than is expected.

4. Hearts - 14.6 Hearts are riding high in second and are the only unbeaten side in the league. Craig Gordon has made the most saves in the league.