Here's where Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs should be in the Scottish Premiership table - according to the stats

Rangers lost their unbeaten record early in the campaign, while Celtic have dropped points home and away and fell to mid-table. It suggests the league is going to be more competitive with Hearts, Motherwell, Hibs and Dundee United all putting good runs together at some point as they occupy the top six with St Mirren on the rise.
In addition, big crowds have returned making it a more colourful, vibrant and enjoyable spectacle.
Now, with the rise of xG (expected goals), xGA (goals expected to be conceded) and xA (expected assists) comes xP (expected points). With that, places like Wyscout have formulated what they expect the table should look like and the results make very interesting reading, at both ends of the table.
