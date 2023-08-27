Hearts will not be intimidated by hostile PAOK crowd - 'we'll relish the atmosphere over there'

Nathaniel Atkinson is getting used to ticking off some memorable experiences in a career that has been something of a whirlwind in the last two years. The Hearts defender is determined to add another European high this week to a burgeoning football CV.

From an A-League Grand Final winner with Melbourne City in 2021, Atkinson has gone on to proudly represent Australia at the Olympics and live the dream at a World Cup finals. At club level, there’s been a Scottish Cup final and a third-place finish in the Premiership.

The occasions keep on coming for the 24-year-old this week as Hearts cling to their hopes of reaching the Europa Conference League group stage. Trying to overturn this week’s 2-1 home defeat against PAOK will be no mean feat in Greece on Thursday, but Atkinson is full of belief it can be done.

“I’ve had a lot of experiences now,” he said. “The Olympics and the World Cup and Europe, and we had a Scottish Cup final as well. These are the games you want to play in and they give you something to work towards, because you want to get back in those games and situations.

Nathaniel Atkinson is confident ahead of Hearts' trip to Greece despite trailing 2-1 to PAOK ahead of the Europa Conference League play-off 2nd leg. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“It’s every boy’s little dream to play at a World Cup and you never really think you’re going to get there. It makes all the sacrifices worthwhile. Football moves so quickly that probably two years ago I wouldn’t even have thought about being in the national team at all.

“Then everything comes so quickly and moving overseas probably helped that. It’s been an enjoyable journey.

“They’re all experiences you don’t want to take for granted, because football doesn’t really last that long. These are all things you can hold in your memories and hopefully tell your grandchildren about.

“This is where the club wants to be, in European football every year, and we’ve still got a good shot at that. It’s up to us on the pitch to get the result. It was disappointing not to at least not come away with a draw on Thursday night. We have to go away to Greece this time and hopefully turn it around.”

PAOK’s supporters will make the renowned Toumba Stadium as inhospitable as possible to ‘welcome’ Hearts this week. However, Atkinson believes the Jambos will revel in their intimidating surroundings, just like they do when taking on Celtic and Rangers in Glasgow.

“We’ll relish the atmosphere over there,” he added. “Obviously, Tynecastle is packed out most games. It’ll be a different type of atmosphere over there, probably a lot more hostile. But every footballer wants to play in the biggest games and this, for us, is the biggest game, to move onto the next round.

“We know what Ibrox and Celtic Park are like, it’s hostile, and I’ve played in plenty of big games and been at the World Cup. This is what football’s all about.”

There are domestic challenges first, however, with Hearts travelling to face Dundee this afternoon seeking a Premiership pick-me-up.