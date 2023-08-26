Cammy Devlin facing Hearts ban threat but 'would take a red card' against PAOK for European progression

Cammy Devlin has given his all for Hearts in European competition this season but the Australian international is willing to sacrifice even more if it helps the capital club through to the group stage of the Europa Conference League for the second successive season.

It will be a big ask, as the Gorgie side head to Greece next week looking to cancel out the 2-1 defeat by PAOK at Tynecastle on Thursday, but having come close to pulling off another superb result to back up the recent victory over Rosenborg, they are travelling with a sense of belief and unflinching desire.

Devlin has been the personification of the character and commitment to the cause, scoring twice against the Norwegian side and bagging the man of the match champagne with another industrious display, which saw him pester PAOK and knock them off their rhythm for sustained periods in the first leg of their play-off.

But that busy combativeness can come at a price and the 25-year-old midfielder picked up his fourth yellow card in five games. It was his second of the Euro campaign and a third, in the Toumba Stadium, would come with a one match ban, sidelining him for one of the group games should Hearts progress but, a player who is not renowned for giving half-measures, he says that would not even factor into his thinking.

Hearts' Cammy Devlin challenges PAOK's Giannis Konstantelias. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“I would take a red card as long as it puts the team where we want to be! It's not about me as an individual and I'm sure all the boys who have had bookings would say the same. We’ll do anything and we’ll put our bodies on the line and we will show that in our performances - I know that I definitely try to - but it is not about me as an individual. If me getting a booking or a red card means that we go through to the group stage then it’s all good.”

There was an increasing amount of feistiness in a physical contest which saw the teams match up well. Favourites PAOK were frustrated by Hearts’ unwillingness to succumb easily and while both teams had spells on top and periods when they had to stay disciplined and patient, in the key moments PAOK had the greater impact.

“When you come off the field and you know, like last year against the likes of Fiorentina, that they were a better team than us, on those occasions you just hold your hands up and say ‘well done’, But that wasn’t really the case [against PAOK] and I feel there is so much fire in our belly. We are not walking off that pitch thinking ‘we got absolutely battered’. Not by any stretch. We are taking positives. It has been a massive learning curve playing in Europe and there is a lot of excitement within the group and within the fans. We definitely don't want next Thursday to be our last European game of the season.”

Their keeper and defenders were alert and effective when Hearts conjured up a triple chance from Lawrence Shankland, Kenneth Vargas, and Liam Boyce, and when the former was fed the ball by the latter and ‘scored’ in the second half only for it to be chalked off for offside.

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin is shown a yellow card during the 2-1 defeat to PAOK at Tynecastle. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“It definitely was a physical game,” said the diminutive but dogged Devlin. “They are a good football side and good football teams have that physical side to their game. They bring it when the game gets tough and it is important for us to be the same. We showed that in moments.

“Personally, I like a physical game and it helps me get about the park, showing one of my best attributes, which is winning the ball back for the team. Both teams had chances to win the game and unfortunately it was them that came away with the win.”

But being able to tap into the experiences of last seasons European matches, he believes Hearts can still progress.

“As a team and as a club, the fans included, we have stepped up and as a team it has been an experience and that definitely helps. There were moments in that game when we had to accept that they were going to have the ball and we just had to keep our shape and be solid in our shape. There was a spell before half-time when I was shouting, and we were all shouting, as a team, to stay compact and go in at 1-1. It was ok to do that because sometimes we had the ball and they had to accept that. It is part and parcel of the game. We showed that when we were calm under pressure, we are a good team and they respected us as a football team.

“So, there were a lot of positives to take. We now have a massive game on Sunday [away to Dundee] but we did it last week - came off a tough game to win - and it is about us earning the right to be in Europe and we have to do that again but this time away.

“I think as a player, and I know all the boys feel the same, that experience of last year can only help. It is a good group and we have a lot of character in there, we all just want to do well and there is such a togetherness within the group and we are all just trying to share that with the fans.