Hearts v Rangers: Late team news as Giovanni van Bronckhorst makes 10 changes with Europa League in mind

Both sides’ cinch Premiership placings are settled at third and second respectively, meaning this afternoon's match merely completes the formalities of the fixture list for Giovanni van bronckhorst and Robbie Neilson.

However silverware is clearly on the minds – particularly Rangers who head to Seville shortly for a tilt at the UEFA Europa League against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Van Bronckhorst has made no less than TEN changes to his line-up which faced Ross County in a bid to avoid any injuries to his key men – but there is no space for injured striker Kemar Roofe, not even on the bench, as he races against time and a knee problem to be fit to feature against the Germans.

Youngsters Alex Lowry, Leon King and Adam Devine were pitched in last weekend against Dundee United and all start, as do James Sands, Leon Balogun and Jon McLaughlin, who replace the core trio Allan McGregor, James Tavernier and Connor Goldson.

Amad Diallo's impressive recent form earns a start alongside Aaron Ramsey with experienced midfielder Scott Arfield and Steven Davis also involved.

Cedric Itten, who is not part of the Europa League squad, leads the line in attack.

A rookie bench includes B team prospects Tony Weston and Charlie McCann as well as Robby McCrorie and Jack Simpson.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has rung the changes. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)