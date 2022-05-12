Rangers changes are coming as Giovanni van Bronckhorst admits Kemar Roofe hope

The striker has been training on his own as he pushes to be fit to face Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville after picking up a knee injury in last month’s Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic.

He was also missing for the 4-1 midweek win over Ross County where van Bronckhorst fielded a strong line-up including youngster Alex Lowry to maintain the winning momentum and ensure he has as many first-team players in peak condition as possible.

However, with the European showpiece just days away and a Scottish Cup final against Hearts in a week, there is unlikely to be a dress rehearsal at Tynecastle though Roofe could get a call.

“After the Leipzig game at home, we knew we had to keep going. That was very important for all of us and that’s what we did – against Dundee United and Ross County we didn’t relax.

“We need the same intensity and desire to play against Frankfurt and I don’t want my players to slip up,” van Bronckhorst explained.

“Saturday is different because we are going to change a few players, but I think we are ready for the final and that’s all that matters right now."

Roofe’s full focus is devoted to being fit for Seville too and part of his recovery could include a game in Gorgie on Saturday lunchtime.

Kemar Roofe last played in the Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic last month. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The player was touch and go for the return leg against Leipzig and has even used a hyperbaric oxygen chamber in a bid to win back his fitness in time for the club’s two cup finals.

“He’s not training with the team at the moment,” van Bronckhorst revealed. “We are trying to get him on the pitch, hopefully at the weekend, but for him he is doing everything and I really admire his desire to be ready for the game on Wednesday.

"We’re pushing him hard but it’s one of those injuries where it is a close call and hopefully he can make some positive steps in the coming days.”