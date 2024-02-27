Hearts v Hibs team news and probable starting XIs: Calf issue rules out forward, midfielder back from illness

Hearts and Hibs meet for the third time this season on Wednesday night at Tynecastle.

The Premiership match, which is not being broadcast live on Sky Sports, pits the third-placed Jambos against their capital rivals, who sit in seventh and trail them by 21 points. Hearts will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s 5-0 defeat by Rangers at Ibrox, while Hibs will hope to boost their top-six credentials with a rare win in Gorgie.

Hearts are again without Yutaro Oda due to a minor calf issue, while Craig Halkett, Peter Haring, Barrie McKay (all knee) and Liam Boyce (hamstring) remain out. Hibs welcome back Dylan Levitt after illness, while Chris Cadden could be in the squad as he continues to build fitness following a lengthy recent lay-off. Josh Campbell and Jake Doyle-Hayes (both ankle) remain sidelined.

Beni Baningime (left) of Hearts in action against Dylan Levitt of Hibs during the last derby at Easter Road.

Probable Hearts team: Clark; Kingsley, Kent, Rowles; Lembikisa, Nieuwenhof, Fraser, Baningime, Cochrane; Shankland, Vargas.

Probable Hibs team: Marshall; Miller, Fish, Bushiri, Obita; Moriah-Welsh, Newell; Boyle, Marcondes, Maolida; Vente.

What Hearts had to say

Left-back Alex Cochrane: “I’ve lost one before and it wasn’t a nice feeling, but the highs of winning a derby are amazing. Seeing Shanks put it in the top bins in the last one at Easter Road was very enjoyable. I’ve been lucky. I’ve only lost one derby since I’ve been up here and I’ll be looking for that to continue tomorrow night.”

“We know as players how important the derby is,” said Cochrane. “As soon as you sign, you know this is the game you have to win. There’s no doubt about that. Whatever way you do it, you have to win this game. We all know that as players. I don’t think we need to be reminded at all.

“I’ve played quite a few now and you know the games are going to be frantic, 100 miles an hour. It’s important for the fans and us as players. You saw what it meant to everyone after our win at Easter Road last time. We need to be ready for it.”

What Hibs had to say

Manager Nick Montgomery: “I’m not happy with the gap in points and I know the fans are not happy with the gap in points. The fact of the matter is Hearts went on a really good run when we went through a really tough period and lost a bit of ground. Every game now is an opportunity to claw points back on the opposition you’re playing and the teams above you.